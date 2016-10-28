Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

American burger chain Shake Shack is coming to Canary Wharf.

The company, whose three London venues include a Stratford branch, is taking over the former Canteen space in The Park Pavilion.

Signs have gone up in the windows but we’re still in the dark as to when they will arrive with a spokesperson saying there was no date confirmed as yet.

While we wait here are five favourites from the menu to whet your appetite.

1) ShackBurger

Choose between a single or double pattie made from 100% Angus beef, served on a potato roll (yes, made with potato) topped with cheese, and your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle or onion and the secretive ShackSauce.

2) Cheese Fries

These come with a warning that they are highly addictive and having sampled them we can atest it is true. We predict this special blend of cheddar and American cheese sauce will prove popular with Wharfers in the colder months.

3) Shack-cago Dog

Described as being ‘dragged through the garden’ what that actually translates to is a hotdog topped with Rick’s Picks Shack relish, onion, cucumber, pickle, tomato, sport pepper, celery salt and mustard.

4) Build Your Own Concrete

Sounds like th most unappetising thing in the world right?

But give these desserts a try and you won’t be sorry. They are made from frozen custard spun daily in each shake with add in such as chocolate chips, pretzels, jam, and brownie bits. There are special custard flavours at different times of year and each shack its own choice of combinations. We think Canary Wharf is a dark cherry and chocolate kinda place.

5) Shack-made Lemonade

Sweetened with Shack-made syrup, choose original or a featured flavour. Fingers-crossed for them to have introduced a gin and tonic flavour by the time the new branch opens.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook