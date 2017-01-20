Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Donning our kilts we have skipped gaily round east London to find the best Burns Night events.

So don't be a dunderheid.

Get out your best tartan and jig down to one of these celebrations to toast the work of great Scots poet Robert Burns.

1) Henry Addington, Mackenzie Walk

Burns Night lasts a whole week at the Henry Addington which will be serving two and three-course Scottish menus including smoked salmon, haggis and cranachan. The dates also mark the start of a month-long whisky festival at the venue featuring 30 tipples on offer until February 19.

2) St John's, Hackney Church, Lower Clapton Road

(Photo: Alastair Veryard)

Historic tradition meets a very contemporary re-imagining of Burns Night in Burns Baby Burns from Thursday, January 26-28.

It will feature a three-course sharing supper by Fountain Of Dreams followed by a raucous party with an east London twist, led by folk instrumental ensemble the Ceilidh Liberation Front

Expect lots of dancing, merriment, live music mayhem, fire performances, face painters and plenty of theatrical magic, hosted by Jay McAllister and Phil Kay.

A limited number of ‘pauper’ dining tickets will also be released closer to the event dates, entitling guests to watch the spectacle from the grand balcony, with a hot box of haggis, neeps and tatties and a dram of whisky. Post dinner these guests can join the other guests on the dancefloor for the ceilidh.

Runs from 6pm – midnight, tickets £40-£59.

3) The Biscuit Factory, Bermondsey

The Burns Hootenanny from street food curator Kerb invites guests for a kilted knees-up featuring haggis, Highland-themed games, a whisky den, ceilidh and a poetry slam corner.

The Wild Game Company will have haggis-heavy mac ’n’ cheese and scotch eggs on offer, plus there will be Scottish-themed cocktails from Monkey Shoulder and the Monster Ceilidh Band providing the tunes.

Friday, January 27-28.

4) Queen of Hoxton, Shoreditch

Get your fill of Highland merriment under canvas at Burns Night in the Wigwam . Expect hearty Scottish fare, whisky tastings with Glenfiddich, traditional music from Will Allen and the Address To A Haggis.

Wednesday, January 25, 7-10pm, free.

5) Balls Brothers, various locations

Kit yourself out in any type of tartan and rock up to the bar to get a free glass whiskey on the rocks at its venues across London.

Offer running in Bury Court, Hay’s Galleria, Shoe Lane, Austin Friars, Minster Court, Victoria, Mark Lane, Mayfair Exchange and Gow’s from Monday, January 23-27

