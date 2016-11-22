Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pull out your little black books and call up your smartphone calendars – despite our proximity to the Holidays, east London’s restaurant scene shows no sign of slowing down.

Here are the fresh tastes, offers and places you need to be aware of in Canary Wharf and east London.

1. Get festive at Leon

The flavours of Christmas Day are arriving a month early at Leon.

Canary Wharf workers and residents can get their mouths round a selection of festive treats from Friday, November 25, at its Cabot Place Mall and Jubilee Place Mall outlets .

The brand has been collaborating hard with celebrity chef Gizzi Erskine, developing a turkey curry (more Boxing Day than festive treat) a pomegranate and pistachio sprout salad and an Earl Grey mince pie for £6.45, £2.70 and £1.90 respectively when dining in.

Leon’s Christmas wrap (£5.45), with turkey, pork, stuffing, ham hock and spinach, also returns for a fourth year, although, presumably they’ll be freshly made rather than thawed out from 2015.

2. Dine at reincarnated Racine

Anyone remember Racine?

Arguably the raciest ticket in east London (or possibly the rest of the capital), cook Henry Harris will be popping up at the Darkhorse to reincarnate the spirit of the Knightsbridge favourite.

The supplanted chef (Racine closed in January 2015), has created a three-course menu to honour its memory at the East Village venue.

For £29.50 diners will munch duck hearts with eel, duck confit with baked Tarbais beans and baked plum financier with an Armangnac custard.

Matched wines can also be ordered.

Bookings are available by calling the modern European restaurant on 020 8534 4579 or emailing info@dhe20.com.

3. Worship at the latest temple of Atherton

Temple And Sons has just opened (Monday, November 21) next to Tower 42 and, as the latest foal in the Jason Atherton stable, promises what’s fast becoming the standard multiple personality disorder of a venue.

At once a 66-cover grill restaurant, 30-cover all-day deli, bar and an evening cocktail bar that cans its own carbonated drinks, it would be hard to argue the Palmerston House establishment isn’t trying to offer all things to all people (yes, while championing British produce and serving small plates).

A partnership with Restaurant Associates, following Atherton’s City Social, Temple And Sons falls under the control of executive chef at both venues Paul Walsh.

To get the saliva flowing his grill menu includes a wood-fired pork chop, collar and crackling with sage and pine nut crumb, Maldon oysters Rockefeller and British sweet classics such as trifle, gingerbread and poached rhubarb and crystallised ginger.

Travel from The Wharf is easiest via the DLR to Bank followed by a 12-minute walk.

4. Anticipate the size and get 50% off

We continue to watch with interest as Canary Wharf’s Corney And Barrow is transformed into Drake And Morgan drinking den The Pagination in Cabot Square.

According to a recent Tweet from the venue, it’s set to open on Monday, December 5.

With The Parlour already purveying the brand’s wares on the Wharf we’ve a pretty good idea of its style.

And guests will be able to try it for half price on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in its opening week – just feast your eyes on its menu in the meantime.

5. Look forward to a fowl future

Serving duck, chicken, grouse, wood pigeon, quail and pheasant (amongst others) and The Holy Birds is set to open in Hoxton’s Middlesex Street on Wednesday, November 30.

Brothers Gerry and Jon Calabrese, who operate Wringer And Mangle, The Hoxton Pony and the Hoxton Grill, are behind the venue with drinks created by their father, the celebrated bartender Salvatore Calabrese.

Gerry said: “Our ambition is to create a restaurant and cocktail destination that celebrates the incredible cultural decade of the 1960s, whilst bringing it to the forefront of 21st century dining with our own modern day twist.

"We have meticulously designed a space that people will love not only for the food, that showcases poultry at its best, but the incredible cocktail and drinks menu that we have crafted with our father, the soundtrack that celebrates the 1960s, and a setting that harks back to a more free-spirited time.”

Specifics are scarce at present, but in keeping with its east London, hipster-rich location there will be a Babycham bottomless brunch from 11am-4pm on Saturdays.

