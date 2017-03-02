Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's opening central in Canary Wharf and east London. New venues, delivery firms and pizza, so much pizza.

We've got on top of the mound and selected five of the best you need on your mouth-radar. So prime your wallets and get those juices flowing.

1. Newvotel (50% off soft launch)

We’ve been promised Bokan on top of the new Novotel in Marsh Wall for some time and, finally, its soft launch has begun.

Diners can get 50% off a la carte food from March 1-14 ahead of its official opening on March 15 by quoting “Bokan soft launch” when booking via hello@bokanlondon.co.uk

2. Gotu Motu

Or, more accurately, let them come to you.

Fans of Indian cuisine will welcome the arrival of chubby delivery wallah Motu Indian Kitchen in Canary Wharf.

The Sethis-run brand offers high-end curry delivery on the estate and is serving now.

3. Frankly Franco

Sourdough specialist Franco Manca is due to open its doors at Crossrail Place on Thursday, March 16.

The west London-based firm already has more than 20 branches in the capital including Westfield Stratford City, Broadway Market and Bermondsey Street.

Customers can expect a choice of toppings such as wild broccoli, mozzarella and Gloucester Old Spot sausage (there are no actual spots on the sausages).

4. Prepare a pilgrimage

Pizza Pilgrims plans to open a 150-cover branch on West India Quay at the end of April.

Started by brothers James and Thom Elliott in 2012, the London firm already has five branches including one in east London crazy golf venue Swingers .

They use toppings such as smoked anchovies, Napoli salami and fennel sausage and sell a Nutella and salted ricotta pizza ring.

5. Germanic introductions

We'll be heading there later to check out the official launch of 177 Bar And Kitchen a Berlin-influenced east London venue from The Number Group.

There's art, music and refreshments on offer apparently. But it's Hoxton, so, for all we know everyone might be dressed in Stasi uniforms.

Until we report back you can sign up to their newsletter for a chance to win a bottle of Prosecco and a meal for two .

