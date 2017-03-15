Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The sun is out. Spring has sprung unusually early. Fortunately, for those working on the estate, there are numerous options for a drink in the open air, soaking up some rays.

We've dusted off the shades and picked five of the best for you to try.

1. Big Easy

Stroll over to Crossrail Place, ascend elegantly to the roof garden and gently souse your dignity while gazing over the dock from this venue's wraparound terrace . Top tip: line your stomach with brisket.

2. The Parlour

Once described by a former head barman as "essentially a meat market" this is the place to be seen necking a selection of sticky cocktails or quaffing a pint of lager. Top tip: If service at the bar is slow, grab a pint in Shake Shack next door.

3. 28 West

Don't forget this Westferry Circus venue , located right round past Royal China and Gaucho. With ample overflow space outside it's a superb spot to watch the sun go down over The City

4. Boisdale Of Canary Wharf

Relax as Wharf workers bustle through Cabot Square below, but get in early as this sun trap is a certain draw for those already in the know thanks to its heady blend of hedonistic pleasures.

5. Columbia

This terrace on the Thames is reached by free ferry to DoubleTree By Hilton London Docklands Riverside (the most snappily named of hotels). While the food isn't up to much the keenly priced wine list and superb view of Canary Wharf is worth the trip.

