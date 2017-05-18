Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Once the escaped from the confines of the office have been made the last thing summer drinkers want is to head back inside.

Avoid the sweaty crush of the bar by heading to the plethora of outdoor drinking terraces in Canary Wharf, Isle of Dogs, Docklands and beyond.

We round-up some of the best and tell you what they have to offer.

Canary Wharf

1) Boisdale Of Canary Wharf

Cabot Place

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

This Instagram-worthy terrace features a rose arch, views over the fountains of Cabot Square and the sun shimmering off the skyscrapers.

It is adding palm trees and lush vegetation to the greenery for a tropical summer event –The Jamaica Garden Terrace – that will run From Monday, July 3-August 31, 2017.

It will include an all-day jerk BBQ, live Jamaican music and rum cocktails.

boisdale.co.uk

2) The Parlour

Park Pavilion

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Set in a central stopping point for after work drinkers, this Drake And Morgan ground floor terrace is busy almost all year round and offers a full menu of wines, beer, spirits and cocktails

Basically at the bottom of One Canada Square, it offers access to Canada Square Park and Ron Arad’s spaceship-esque sculpture The Big Blue.

drakeandmorgan.co.uk/the-parlour/

3) Smollensky’s

Reuters Plaza

(Photo: Victor Huang)

If you want classic Canary Wharf views this open air terrace is right by the famous ticker tape screen and clocks.

Sit under the umbrellas and watch the stream of workers bustling by on their way to and from the Tube station.

smollenskys.com/canary-wharf/

4) Plateau

4th Floor, Canada Place

(Photo: Handout)

Boasts two outdoor terraces overlooking Canada Square with views into some of the gleaming towers giving a sneak peek into fellow Canary Wharf workers lives.

The extensive wine list includes Krug Collection Champagne and vintages from France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, USA, Chile, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Greece, Germany, Croatia, Lebanon, Argentina and Hungaria.

plateau-restaurant.co.uk

5) Shake Shack

Park Pavilion

Not an obvious choice but the American fast food chain serves up beer and wine more swiftly than most of the packed bars, meaning a faster escape outside.

The ground floor open air terrace is next to The Parlour so expect a buzzing atmosphere and the option to grab a burger.

shakeshack.com

6) Wahaca

Park Pavilion

The mostly enclosed Terrace Bar offers a more sheltered option with cushions, an ivy covered wall and Mexican football table.

The windows open in the warmer months so customers can enjoy the breeze as they sip tequila cocktails. Available for group bookings and private hire and often closed as a result. Booking recommended

wahaca.co.uk

7) Roka

Park Pavilion

Overlooking Canada Square Park and filled with lush vegetation, this first floor terrace has an exotic secret garden vibe, offering muted sounds of the busy estate below.

Furniture has been chosen for lounging and the plastic blinds are closed and blankets provided if the weather turns chilly.

rokarestaurant.com

8) Iberica La Terraza

Cabot Square

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Only open in the warmer months from May it is separated from the nearby restaurant by a road, snugly placed by the fountains of Cabot Square.

There are two bars serving up wines, cava, Spanish inspired cocktails, sherries, and a chance to drink from a famous porron wine pitcher.

ibericarestaurants.com

9) Cafe Brera

Cabot Square

Not the sunniest of spots but smaller and therefore quieter than some other terraces.

It sits just outside the Cabot Place mall exit overlooking the steps up to Cabot Square and offers a choice of wines, beers, Champagne and hot and cold soft drinks.

Expect plenty of people watching courtesy of a steady stream of passers by.

cafebrera.com

10) Amerigo Vespucci

Mackenzie Walk

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

The al fresco Bar of this independent Italian restaurant is set by the water but away from the main thoroughfare with heaters to ward off the chill.

It offers an invigorating start to the morning, serving up coffee and pastries and later switches to a selection of Prosecco cocktails.

amerigovespucci.co.uk

11) Slug And Lettuce

Reuters Plaza

(Photo: Victor Huang)

On the way to the tube underneath Reuters, this chain pub’s terrace is a popular go-to for after-work drinks.

Expect a fairly rowdy crowd, fuelled by the comprehensive, slightly-cheaper-than-the-estate-average drinks menu.

slugandlettuce.co.uk

12) All Bar One

Reuters Plaza

(Photo: Victor Huang)

A slightly more stylish chain bar, with the ground floor terrace set slightly off the bustling Reuters Plaza.

It has a long wine list, and selection of beers, cocktails, and softtails

allbarone.co.uk

13) Cafe Rouge

Mackenzie Walk

(Photo: Victor Huang)

Part of the busy terrace strip, the outdoor area offers views of the water and distant Tube station.

It’s summer drinks menu offers cocktails featuring grapefruit, orange, bramble fruits, rhubarb and raspberry.

caferouge.com

14) Henry Addington

Mackenzie Walk

This traditional boozer from Nicholson’s Pubs has decent outdoor tables that are quickly filled on sunny days.

Grab a pint of ale, slip outside and watch the sun going down on another day in the Wharf while the waters of the increasingly overlooked Middle Dock lap against the quay.

nicholsonspubs.co.uk

15) Carluccio’s

Reuters Plaza

Mere metres from the mall and One Canada Square, this is popular for those wanting to grab some fresh air during their business meetings.

The tables, chairs and umbrellas are in situ in all but the harshest of weather.

carluccios.com

16) The Pagination

Wren Landing

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Another Drake And Morgan venue, expect the same drinks as at The Parlour but with a view of the yachts that frequent North Dock and the footbridge over to West India Quay.

In fact if you squint you can probably see the chain’s third venue The Bothy.

drakeandmorgan.co.uk

17) First Edition

Cabot Square

This family-run restaurant and wine bar was set up by a former Las Vegas showgirl but offers sophisticated nautical decor instead of spangles.

Its all-year-round patio features heaters, wicker furniture and umbrellas.

firsteditionrestaurant.co.uk

18) Brodie’s

Fishermans Walk

Set by the water of North Dock but sheltered from the gusts by sleek panelling and a retractable canopy overhead, this terrace has a few tables but is often standing room only.

Expect wines, beers and classic cocktails such as Mojitos, Daiquiri and Martinis.

brodiesbar.co.uk

19) Big Easy

Crossrail Place

(Photo: Patrick Straub)

A bit further afield than other venues, this BBQ restaurant, boasts an all-year, wrap-around terrace that is one of the highest in Canary Wharf.

Looking out west over the water of North Dock, it seats 150 and offers easy access to the venue’s Rum Lounge, featuring more than 100 varieties to choose from.

bigeasy.co.uk

20) Giant Robot

Crossrail Place

Set at the other end of Crossrail Place to Big Easy, this Street Feast venue has a rooftop terrace wrapping around three sides offering unique views of the water and Billingsgate Market.

Lined with tables and chairs, customers can sip on craft beers or cocktails from the two bars inside.

streetfeast.com

21) Davy’s

Fishermans Walk

This open air terrace looks out over West India Quay with a handful of tables and chairs and a butterfly extendable awning.

It has a comprehensive wine list featuring red, white, rose, Champagne, pudding, fortified and port.

davy.co.uk

22) Fine Line

Fishermans Walk

A Fuller’s pub, this terrace has tables on the waterfront with umbrellas where customers can sip craft beer, pale ales, IPA, wine and cocktails.

They are fairly spread out so good for a more relaxed evening where you can talk without shouting.

finelinecanarywharf.co.uk

23) The Tea Merchant

Fishermans Walk

Another Fuller’s venue, this one is next to The Fine Line and its terrace offers virtually the same waterside views from its tables.

The bar menu is also pretty similar with craft beers, an extensive wine list, spirits and cocktails.

teamerchantcanarywharf.co.uk

Westferry

24) Gaucho

Westferry Circus

(Photo: Matt Grayson)

More than just a place for a quick drink, this al fresco terrace offers seating for 190 people and views of Canary Wharf Pier and the river Thames.

Head there for a leisurely evening sipping Perrier-Jouet Champagne, wine, beer, cocktails and a fine selection of spirits.

gauchorestaurants.com

25) 28West

Westferry Circus

Offers great views of the Thames but with a relaxed, bar vibe a Happy Hour from 5-7pm.

It prides itself on its cocktails which are mainly classics such as Margarita, Pina Colada and Espresso Martini.

28-west.co.uk

26) Royal China

Westferry Circus

Situated right next to the ferry pier, the ground floor terrace of this restaurant chain offers tables set under the shade of several trees and large umbrellas.

Good for those wanting to be outside without the threat of sunburn.

theroyalchina.co.uk

27) Zizzi

Westferry Circus

The Italian chain has a prime spot facing Canary Wharf Pier and a decent sized open air terrace bordered by low sitting plants that don’t block the river views.

Beverages include wines, beers, spirts, hot drinks, soft drinks and fruity cocktails.

zizzi.co.uk

28) Le Secret Des Rotisseurs

Westferry Circus

Set just back from the waterside, this ground floor terrace is bordered by flowers with mood lighting as the sun goes down.

The wine list is extensive and exclusively French.

eatlesecret.co.uk

29) Cafe Brera

Westferry Circus

Has seating right next to the railings overlooking the river and stays open late during the summer so customers can make the most of the longer, warmer evenings.

Less booze heavy, it offers small selection of wines, beers and Prosecco but also plenty of teas, coffees, smoothies and freshly squeezed juices.

cafebrera.com

West India Quay

30) The Ledger Building

Hertsmere Road

Prettier than your average JD Wetherspoons pub, the terrace is at the front of the building, which features white columns and voluminous hanging baskets.

It has bench style seating and high tables for those who prefer to stand and inside at the bar you’ll find the usual offering of wallet-friendly booze.

jdwetherspoon.com

31) Rum And Sugar

Hertsmere Road

Live flames on two tall pedestals adorn the terrace which also features, tables and chairs, barrels, lots of greenery and views of North Dock and towers including One Canada Square.

This is one for the rum lovers with more than 200 varieties to try as well as wine, spits, cocktails and a few beers.

rumandsugar.co.uk

32) La Tasca

Hertsmere Road

Bright red umbrellas and chairs make the terrace of this Spanish restaurant easy to spot as you cross the footbridge from Canary Wharf.

Happy Hour runs, extravagantly, all day with cocktails and coolers BOGOF. It also serves Sangria, mainly Spanish wines (naturally), sherry, gin and tonics and a few beers, ciders and soft drinks.

latasca.com

33) Temple Lounge

Hertsmere Road

The terrace is also used as a shisha garden so expect aromas of cherry, coconut, grape and more to waft over the outdoor area.

Drinks are all non-alcoholic with chocolate bar milkshakes, fresh fruit juices, mango lassis, and branded soft drinks.

temple-lounge.com

34) Burger And Lobster

Hertsmere Road

The chain’s first venue to have a terrace and they have sensibly put a bar outside so customers can nab a beverage faster.

The drinks menu is fairly small but not lacking in quality with aperitifs, digestifs, sparking, beer and cocktail offers. It serves a mean Banana Daiquiri too.

burgerandlobster.com

35) Pizza Pilgrims

Hertsmere Road

For those who like a bit of action alongside their drinking the terrace here features a small Bocce Ball pitch.

Thom and James Elliot also have their own brand of Limoncello – Pococello – on the drinks menu alongside Italian classics such as Aperol and San Pellegrino as well as craft beers from the capital.

pizzapilgrims.co.uk

36) The Bothy

Hertsmere Road

The third venue opened in the area by Drake And Morgan, the terrace is on the waterfront and serves up the same mix of wines, beers, spirits and cocktails as its other venues The Parlour and The Pagination.

But here you will find British blooms, seasonal trees, a dedicated terrace bar, and Aran woolies and blankets for when the sun’s warmth fades.

drakeandmorgan.co.uk

Isle Of Dogs

37) Bokan

Marsh Wall

The rooftop terrace sits at the top of the Novotel offering striking views over the capital.

It’s cocktail menu is inspired by the Docklands history and features barrel-aged concoctions, handmade syrups infused with plants from the hotels botanical garden and dried garnished.

bokanlondon.co.uk

38) Hazev

South Quay

The front of this Turkish restaurant looks out over South Dock with tables lining the waterfront.

Expect a modest selection of wines and Champagne, classic cocktails, shots such as the B52, mocktails, beer, cider, spirits and liqueurs,

hazev.com

39) Goodman

South Quay

A few doors down from Hazev, its terrace boasts similar views of South Dock.

The wine list is drawn from the USA, South America, Australia, Italy, France, the Middle East and more.

goodmanrestaurants.com

40) The Attic Bar

South Quay

Part of Tompkins restaurant, which itself has an outdoor terrace it boasts is the largest waterside drinking and dining space in east London, this rooftop offering is handicapped.

While happy hour runs 5-7pm with BOGOF on cocktails such as the Apple Wharf (42 Below, apple schnapps, lime and apple liqueur) customers cannot drink on the rooftop balconies. Still, a break from the sauce is generally a good idea, even if it’s a few minutes.

theatticbar.co.uk

41) Byblos Harbour

Millwall Inner Dock

This Lebanese restaurant has a small terrace looking out over Millwall Inner Dock.

Alcohol includes wine, beer and Champagne.

byblos-harbour.com

Further afield

42) Coppa Club

Tower Bridge

A short DLR ride away, its terrace is right by the Tower Of London with views of Tower Bridge, HMS Belfast and The Shard.

For Summer 2017 it has filled its outside space with a series of pretty wisteria-draped cabanas with blankets for the chillier days.

There is also an hexagonal outdoor bar serving up pale rosé, a summer cocktail menu featuring a Britz Spritz (Kamm And Sons British aperitif, elderflower, Prosecco and soda) and a classic Aperol Spritz.

coppaclub.co.uk

43) The Doubletree By Hilton London Docklands Riverside

Rotherhithe Street

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

The hotel runs a ferry service across from Canary Wharf Pier that is free if you have made a reservation.

The terrace faces Canary Wharf so gets the sun in the morning and has a different themed event each year. For 2017 it is Anna De Codorniu Terrace On The Thames and accordingly has been given a Spanish twist with selection of tapas served to accompany the cava.

