The cravings for warm, comforting food have begun.

And Italian food offers passion and rich flavours that will help guard against the approaching chill.

Here are the best place for a bella meal out in Canary Wharf and Docklands

Canary Wharf

1) Carluccio’s

Reuters Plaza

The Carluccio’s chefs apparently have a very straightforward mantra – minimum of fuss, maximum of flavour.

With meals from breakfast through to dinner, there’s plenty of choice at this homely chain - including simple pasta dishes, rich meat plates and fresh fish meals.

2) Amerigo Vespucci

Mackenzie Walk

It’s a little off the beaten track, but well worth taking a short stroll to this family run restaurant, which has an al fresco bar.

Pasta dishes include the ravioli filled with pea puree and shallots, served in a light mint butter, with steamed asparagus and pea shoots.

3) Obica

West Wintergarden, Bank Street

You couldn’t get much more Italian than a Mozzarella bar - especially as they regularly fly their cheeses in from Italy.

Chefs focus on regional specialities and create dishes in keeping with the season at this traditional venue founded by Carlo Petrini.

4) Zizzi’s

Westferry Circus

The menu is full of Italian favourites - like fritto misto, calamari, rustic pizzas, calzone and gelato.

5) Jamie’s Italian

Churchill Place

The Canary Wharf venue is always lively and can be great for either little bites and drinks or a full sit down meal.

Popular dishes include the sharing planks which are piled high with meats, pate, bread, olives and peppers - among many other things or for those with a sweet tooth there’s the molten chocolate, praline pudding.

6) Cafe Brera

Cabot Place, Jubilee Place, Westferry Circus

A popular stop for office workers before work and on lunch breaks.

Offers ciabatta warm from the oven, buttery pastries, made-to-order pizza, salads and sandwiches.

7) Pizza Express

Cabot Place East

On the top floor of the glass-domed building it is often bustling with busy office staff and shoppers in a hurry.

Expect starters such as Creamy smoked cod with mozzarella and a red jalapeño kick, mains such as pollo Milanese, alongside a range of pizzas of course, and desserts such as summer tiramisu with strawberry puree and mint.

8) Franco Manca

Crossrail Place

Serves up sourdough pizzas using the Neapolitan wood burning oven technique.

A staple of six options and two salads are always on the menu but there are new specials every week including changing starters, desserts and a meat and vegetarian feast pizza.

Docklands

9) Pizza Pilgrims

Hertsmere Road, West India Quay

Brothers Thom and James Elliot run this quirky venue which features Neapolitan pizzas, based on techniques they learned by touring Italy.

They also have their own brand of Limoncello, a handmade Piagio glitterball, a games area in the basement and a terrace for the warmer weather.

10) Bella Cosa

March Wall, Isle Of Dogs

A hidden gem where chef Kentaro Torii artfully combines generations of Italian traditions with modern techniques, as well as Japanese rigor and precision.

Dishes such as squid ink tagliolini with lobster, crab and tomato are crafted with ingredients from a small Italian producer and local markets.

11) Jazzgir

Harbour Exchange

A new addition to the area, it offers a menu that is blissfully short and broadly Italian.

Expect options such as veal meatballs, tuna carpaccio, mussels, grilled squid and tiramisu.