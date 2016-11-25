Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new Star Wars Identities exhibition at The O2 asks some very profound questions about the nature of good and evil, and the turning points that can alter someone's character.

We like profound questions. We also like lists. We like searching our own dark souls in search for obscure motives. We also like checking out characters in the Star Wars universe because they have better clothes than we do. And weapons. Lots of weapons.

So we asked Star Wars nut @awesomeanthd to give a run down on his favourite characters and why. See if you agree.

1. Favourite Sith – Darth Maul

“Fear. Fear attracts the fearful. The strong. The weak. The innocent. The corrupt. Fear. Fear is my ally.”

With his on-trend face tattoos, and Cirque du Soleil-style acrobatics what’s not to love about this seriously deranged Sith. No-one looks or acts more badass than this master wielder of the double-bladed lightsaber.

2. Favourite Droid – R2D2

“Beep, Beep”

Quite simply, he’s a Jedi’s best friend. Fiercely loyal and effortlessly brave, our Artoo never shuffles away from a fight. We love his heart and irreverence and remember without his call to action, his delivery of the message from Princess Leia, there would be no Star Wars.

3. Favourite Jedi – Mace Windu

“I sense a plot to destroy the Jedi. The Dark Side of the Force surrounds the Chancellor.

As Master of the Jedi High Council this is one Force-filled dude. His instinct is spot on when it comes to not trusting Anakin, however, that sixth-sense – and his impressive purple lightsaber – is not enough to save him when it comes to a showdown with Emperor Palpatine.

4. Favourite Gungan – Jar Jar Binks

“It’s a longo tale, buta small part of it would be mesa… clumsy.”

Irritating lingo aside, we have a soft spot for the floppy-eared aquatic alien. If it wasn’t for his bravery there would have been no rescue by Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi of Naboo’s queen, Padme Amidala, or an alliance between his people the Gungans and the Naboo, ending years of mistrust.

5. Favourite Bounty Hunter – Jango Fett

“I’m just a simple man, trying to make my way in the universe.”

This renowned Mandalorian bounty hunter is arguably the finest gun for hire in the galaxy. Covered in a sleek armoured suit and tooled with some serious weaponry, this is one mercenary not to be messed with. There’s also the small matter of him being the genetic source for the Clone Army of the Galactic Republic. Eek!

6. Favourite Intergalactic Gangster – Jabba The Hutt

“I will not give up my favourite decoration. I like Captain Solo where he is.”

This slimy fellow means business, a crime lord that will go to any length, hire the most bodacious bounty hunter, to hunt down those who he perceives have wronged him. We like that he appreciates the arts, keeping a host of playthings at his disposal such as slaves, droids and alien creatures, and all things beautiful. Without this appreciation of the finer things in life, there would be no gold-bikini-clad Princess Leia. Perish the thought.

7. Favourite Stormtrooper – FN-2187 alias Finn

“I was raised to do one thing. But I’ve got nothing to fight for.”

A stormtrooper with a heart, who would have thought it? Despite being trained from birth to serve the First Order, our man Finn has a conscience and turns his back on his brotherhood. No mindless killing for this non number. Finn is a free man.

8. Favourite Space Pirate – Han Solo

“Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid.”

He has to be the coolest kid in the galaxy. A charming gunslinger who likes to talk his way out of trouble. He’s a scoundrel, a pirate, a rogue and a cynic and that’s exactly why we love him. Faultless in spite of his faults.

9. Favourite Royal – Princess Leia Organa of Alderaan

“Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.”

Our cinnamon bun-style updo Princess just pips her mother Padma Amidala, Queen of Naboo, to take this crown. She may not be the sharpest shooter in the galaxy but she can disarm anyone with her verbal assaults. She also gets to bag Han Solo.

10. Favourite Alien – Maz Kanata

“I am no Jedi, but I feel the force.”

This former space pirate and smuggler runs one of the coolest watering holes in the galaxy. The female equivalent of Yoda – but without the Force – is one ancient lady, over 100 years old, who says it like it is. She knows everyone, sees everything – aided by those bottle-rimmed glasses. Oh, and she happens to have Anakin Skywalker’s blue lightsaber. What’s the story there?

Star Wars Identities is at The O2 runs to September 3, 2017. Adult tickets are £20 off peak and £25 peak.