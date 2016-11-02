Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While there's only one cinema on the Canary Wharf estate proper, there are plenty of options in the surrounding area.

Here we list links to the four closest places to catch a film within easy reach of E14.

1. Everyman, Crossrail Place, Canary Wharf

Walk down the steps into the bowels of the estate's Elizabeth Line station and you'll fine the Everyman cinema offering comfortable sofa seating, a fully stocked bar and foodie treats.

While the tickets are expensive and the website somewhat opaque this remains the luxury option for Canary Wharf cinema. Expect some art house stuff with the usual tranche of blockbusters.

You'll find film times and everything else you need to know on its website .

2. Cineworld, West India Quay

This Tardis-like building houses a baffling number of screens showing mainstream fare for the masses.

There's a pricey bar but screenings are reasonably prices and it's the obvious option for those seeking a cinema in Canary Wharf without having to pay a premium.

For bookings and screening times visit its website here .

3. Greenwich Picturehouse

The adventurous choice. This iteration of the Picturehouse chain shows a mixed programme including world cinema, art house and the mainstream films you'll find in cinemas closer to Canary Wharf.

You'll find details of its broad and varied programme here .

4. Cineworld, The O2, North Greenwich

A short hop on the Jubilee line, this multiplex includes screens fitted with D-Box offering the chance to feel the film in front of you while seated safely in the auditorium.

There are also dining and drinking options aplenty on Entertainment Avenue.

Find out what's showing at this cinema near Canary Wharf on its website here .

