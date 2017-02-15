Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A campaign to highlight the plight of refugees is part of the latest Secret Cinema: Moulin Rouge!

The village of Montmartre has been recreated in a secret east London location with guests transported back to Paris 1899.

The exhilarating, depraved and heartbreaking world of Baz Luhrmann’s film will be brought to life with guests invited to join the Society of Love and be assigned a character to integrate them fully to the heart of the sensual and daring period of the Belle Époque.

Visitors can expect offerings from partners Grey Goose, Noilly Prat and St-Germain, pop-up performances from secret artists on selected nights, and to be invited to join together for a magnificent show.

They will also be challenged to find the names of 100 refugees hidden around the set and become activists as part of a project with charity Help Refugees to protest the plight of those forced from their homes.

The event launched on Valentine’s Day and runs until April 30 with tickets priced from £49, a drop on previous productions such as Star Wars and Back to the Future and more inkeeping the film’s bohemian revolutionary setting. Organisers said the lower price reflected a concerted effort to make the show as accessible as possible.

The film, starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, celebrates Monmarte’s creativity, following the story of a struggling writer who falls in love with a beautiful courtesan from famous nightclub the Moulin Rouge.

In a nod to the “dwindling spaces for culture and nightlife in London” organisers chose to set the event in “an area in need of regeneration” and have engaged the community through their Secret Youth project with youth workshops, work experience and job opportunities.

Secret Cinema’s initiatives to help refugees also include a screening of the Bollywood classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge for refugees in the Calais refugee camp and the raising of £20,000 for the Refugee Council through the Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back production.

Tickets £49- £150 plus booking fee

To join the Bohemian Revolutionaries visit secretcinema.org

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf .

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook .