If spending a summer evening picnicking in a park while watching an iconic film is your idea of a good time then head to Canada Water this July.

The imaginatively named Pop Up Screens will be bringing one of its (you guessed it) pop up screens to Southwark Park for three evenings of al fresco movie delight. The park is a short walk from Canada Square station, which is just one stop on the Jubilee line from Canary Wharf.

Picnickers should avoid bringing any glass on site. If picnics don’t appeal, there will be stalls selling food and drinks in the park.

Sponsored by airline Eurowings , tickets for the evenings cost £12 for an adult or £20 for a VIP ticket that includes a chair and a drink. Tickets for under 10s cost £6. Doors open at 7pm and each film will begin at 9pm.

So what can you see?

Shaun of the Dead: Friday, July 28

Silly, gory and always funny, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost star in this zombie movie with a difference. Just try not to get too scared walking home afterwards!

Shaun of the Dead is rated 15, and tickets for under 10s are not available for this screening.

To book tickets, check here.

Dirty Dancing: Saturday, July 29:

A timeless classic, Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey will turn Southwark Park into a venue of romance, drama and, above all, dancing. Warning: do not try and attempt that famous lift, no matter how much of a good idea it seems at the time.

To book tickets, check here.

Mamma Mia!: Sunday, July 30

Join Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Piers Brosnan and the music of ABBA for what will undoubtedly become a singalong spectacular in the park.

To book tickets, check here.

