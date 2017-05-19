Backyard Cinema has teamed up with Greenwich Peninsula to launch a series of “boundary-pushing” film screenings with unlimited cocktails.
Visitors to Abode will enter an open air cinema on a terrace overlooking the Thames filled with ferns, grasses and greenery.
It is attached to a private penthouse and curated by Cereal Magazine founders Rosa Park and Rich Stapleton.
The event will run from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, June 4 with all the films chosen for their cinematic design and boundary-pushing narratives.
Screenings will all start at 9pm and include Tom Ford’s A Single Man and Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel.
Tickets can be bought here and are £25 per person and include unlimited waitered cocktails and gourmet junk food canapes.
Full Line-up
Friday, May 29- A Single Man
Saturday, May 20- The Grand Budapest hotel (SOLD OUT)
Friday, May 26- Neon Demon
Saturday, May 27- Lion
Sunday, May 28- Anomalisa
Friday, June 2- La La Land
Saturday, June 3- High-Rise
Sunday, June 4- Nocturnal Animals
