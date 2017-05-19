Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Backyard Cinema has teamed up with Greenwich Peninsula to launch a series of “boundary-pushing” film screenings with unlimited cocktails.

Visitors to Abode will enter an open air cinema on a terrace overlooking the Thames filled with ferns, grasses and greenery.

It is attached to a private penthouse and curated by Cereal Magazine founders Rosa Park and Rich Stapleton.

The event will run from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, June 4 with all the films chosen for their cinematic design and boundary-pushing narratives.

Screenings will all start at 9pm and include Tom Ford’s A Single Man and Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Tickets can be bought here and are £25 per person and include unlimited waitered cocktails and gourmet junk food canapes.

Full Line-up

Friday, May 29- A Single Man

Saturday, May 20- The Grand Budapest hotel (SOLD OUT)

Friday, May 26- Neon Demon

Saturday, May 27- Lion

Sunday, May 28- Anomalisa

Friday, June 2- La La Land

Saturday, June 3- High-Rise

Sunday, June 4- Nocturnal Animals

