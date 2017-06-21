Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Inflatable horses, a performance in a column of water, feminist stilt dancers and a violin-fork are all part of Greenwich And Docklands International Festival 2017 .

London’s leading festival of outdoor theatre and performing arts, it will run from Friday, June 23 to July 8 in Royal Greenwich, Docklands and Tower Hamlets.

Boasting more than 50 events it also features eight specially commissioned productions. Among them is a new outdoor version of Arthur Miller’s tragic masterpiece A View from The Bridge by Flanders based theatre collective De Roovers, artist Luke Jerram’s seven metre diameter illuminated sculpture Museum of the Moon at the Old Royal Observatory Garden in Greenwich Park, Rear View , a journey with performance poetry presented on a specially adapted double-decker bus and festival finale The Colour of Light .

GDIF’s Artistic Director Bradley Hemmings said: “Even for a Festival that has always prided itself on breaking new ground, this year’s programme offers something different; whether being transported to a cinematic waterfront world of dockworkers and dreams of a promised land; plunging into the depths of the earth; encountering exquisite South Korean choreography in a column of water; or being caught up in an exuberant techno parade in Woolwich; - GDIF 2017 offers outdoor theatre adventures for everyone”.

Here are the highlights and round-up of events in Canary Wharf.

Opening Night

Under the gaze of the Cutty Sark’s famous figurehead, with outstretched hand clasping a horse’s tail, an equine spectacular will unfold, featuring nine, luminous, 3.5m high inflatable horses.

FierS à Cheval is a performance from renowned French street theatre ensemble Compagnie des Quidams.

Greenwich Fair

2017 marks 160 years since it was banned for its uproarious disruption of Victorian Greenwich.

GDIF’s annual reinvention returns from June 23-25 with more than 30 productions taking over the outdoor spaces of Maritime Greenwich.

The Fair also celebrates the 20th anniversary of the inscription of Maritime Greenwich on the UNESCO World Heritage List and performances and installations will be located for the first time at the top of Greenwich Park Hill.

The programme features exciting new outdoor productions from South Korea including a performance in a column of water from Creative Group SUM BI, Skagt ( The Shaft) , a new immersive theatre experience from Antwerp based arts group Captain Boomer and Out In The Streets , a series of events marking the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales.

Dancing City

On Saturday, July 1, the outdoor spaces of Canary Wharf will be taken over for a day of international dance performances including artists from South Korea, the Netherlands, Spain and France.

Here are the events to look out for:

Bug N’Buzz

Organic, robotic dance movements are paired with an ephemeral soundscape created using table-top instruments including a violin-fork and a flute-glass in this performance.

Dancer and choreographer Maud Payen, and composer and musician Adil Kaced met in the artistic hub of Montpellier in France and founded Cie Concordance in 2007.

The duet aims to challenge the boundaries of private and public space.

All Bar One, Reuters Plaza

Saturday, July 1, 1.25pm and 3.30pm (30 mins)

Lost

An intimate, dramatic and passionate work that explores the limits of what it is to be both physically and emotionally lost.

Expect athletic precision and an emotionally charged fluidity as duet Motionhouse perform and one dancer desperately fights to pull the other back from the precipice.

Jubilee Plaza

Saturday, July 1, 2pm and 4.15pm (10 mins)

Country

Moving and hilarious, this heartfelt pastiche is an early work by superstar east London raised choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne.

It explores notions of national character from a bygone era through the evocative music of Edward Elgar, Noël Coward, Percy Grainger and more.

Westferry Circus

Saturday, July 1, 2.20pm and 3.45pm (25 mins)

Ride

ZoieLogic Dance Theatre explore the relationship between man and machine through the story of a car, affectionately known as Stanley.

He seems to have a life of its own in this dynamic, family friendly show.

Upper Level Riverside

Saturday, July 1, 1.50pm and 3.20pm (20 mins)

Mulier

A stilt-based performance exploring female identity from Spanish company Cia.Maduixa.

A tribute to women oppressed through the centuries, the dancers’ balance, power and movement claims a woman’s right to live freely, to have freedom of expression and, if she wishes, to run uninhibited through the streets.

Canary Riverside

Saturday, July 1, 1pm and 4.20pm (40 mins)

Les Achilles

A martial arts and hand to hand combat inspired show choreographed by Olivier Germser and performed by a trio from Tango Sumo.

The three dancers will be in constant motion, weaving together a performance based on a balance of strengths.

Jubilee Plaza

Saturday, July 1, 1pm and 4.35pm (25 mins)

Men of Steel

All-male company Modern Table from Seoul in South Korea will make a rare UK appearance.

The performance explores confrontation through a series of rhythmic and highly physical interactions that draw on contemporary dance, Pan-sori, rock and hip-hop.

Saturday, July 1, 2.20pm (55 mins)

Secret Encounters

A series of short dance pieces inspired by first encounters that last forever.

Presented by C12 Dance Company and choreographed by Tony Adigun, Sally Marie, Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster and Corey Baker.

With times and locations kept secret, perhaps you’ll find them, or they may find you.

Saturday, July, various times

Various locations across Canary Wharf

All Roads Lead to Woolwich

Features theatre, dance and music performances in unusual locations across Woolwich from July 6-8.

It includes a thrilling and humane portrait of army life 5 Soldiers by Rosie Kay Dance Company, a concert by Arensky Chamber Orchestra, Avant Garde Dance’s new outdoor show Table Manners is loaded with choreography more inventive and raw than the latest foodie craze, music inspired by the diverse folk traditions, cultures and landscapes of Nepal from Namlo Band

BELONGING(s)

Promenade performances by Tilted Productions in association with Greenwich Dance taking place in Thamesmead, from July 6-8.

It is a site-responsive performance exploring memory and place which will take place against the background of a community undergoing rapid regeneration and transformation.

Finale

Enormous rainbow-wheels will roll through the streets of Woolwich on July 8 from 9pm gathering and welcoming everyone on the way in The Colour Of Light.

Families can join this promenade performance that celebrates inclusion and open-heartedness set to a soundtrack by composer Shri Sriram.

Created by France’s Compagnie Off - last seen at GDIF in 2011 with their iconic production Les Girafes.

