Feminist stilt dancers and a violin-fork will be part of Dancing City in Canary Wharf.

Performers will pop-up across the estate on Saturday, July 1, leaping and whirling among the architecture.

The artists hail from across the globe including South Korea, the Netherlands, Spain and France.

The eclectic mix of free performances are part of Greenwich And Docklands International Festival which began on June 23 and runs until July 8 in Royal Greenwich, Docklands and Tower Hamlets.

GDIF’s Artistic Director Bradley Hemmings said: “This year’s programme offers outdoor theatre adventures for everyone."

Here are the Dancing City events to look out for:

Bug N’Buzz

Organic, robotic dance movements are paired with an ephemeral soundscape created using table-top instruments including a violin-fork and a flute-glass in this performance.

Dancer and choreographer Maud Payen, and composer and musician Adil Kaced met in the artistic hub of Montpellier in France and founded Cie Concordance in 2007.

The duet aims to challenge the boundaries of private and public space.

All Bar One, Reuters Plaza

Saturday, July 1, 1.25pm and 3.30pm (30 mins)

Lost

An intimate, dramatic and passionate work that explores the limits of what it is to be both physically and emotionally lost.

Expect athletic precision and an emotionally charged fluidity as duet Motionhouse perform and one dancer desperately fights to pull the other back from the precipice.

Jubilee Plaza

Saturday, July 1, 2pm and 4.15pm (10 mins)

Country

Moving and hilarious, this heartfelt pastiche is an early work by superstar east London raised choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne.

It explores notions of national character from a bygone era through the evocative music of Edward Elgar, Noël Coward, Percy Grainger and more.

Westferry Circus

Saturday, July 1, 2.20pm and 3.45pm (25 mins)

Ride

ZoieLogic Dance Theatre explore the relationship between man and machine through the story of a car, affectionately known as Stanley.

He seems to have a life of its own in this dynamic, family friendly show.

Upper Level Riverside

Saturday, July 1, 1pm and 3.20pm (20 mins)

Mulier

A stilt-based performance exploring female identity from Spanish company Cia.Maduixa.

A tribute to women oppressed through the centuries, the dancers’ balance, power and movement claims a woman’s right to live freely, to have freedom of expression and, if she wishes, to run uninhibited through the streets.

Canary Riverside

Saturday, July 1, 1.25pm and 4.15pm (44 mins)

Les Achilles

A martial arts and hand to hand combat inspired show choreographed by Olivier Germser and performed by a trio from Tango Sumo.

The three dancers will be in constant motion, weaving together a performance based on a balance of strengths.

Jubilee Plaza

Saturday, July 1, 1pm and 4.35pm (25 mins)

Men of Steel

All-male company Modern Table from Seoul in South Korea will make a rare UK appearance.

The performance explores confrontation through a series of rhythmic and highly physical interactions that draw on contemporary dance, Pan-sori, rock and hip-hop.

Saturday, July 1, 2.20pm (55 mins)

Secret Encounters

A series of short dance pieces inspired by first encounters that last forever.

Presented by C12 Dance Company and choreographed by Tony Adigun, Sally Marie, Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster and Corey Baker.

With times and locations kept secret, perhaps you’ll find them, or they may find you.

Saturday, July, various times

Various locations across Canary Wharf

