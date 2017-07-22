Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A whopping three million colourful bricks are about to be cascaded into Excel for the UK’s largest Lego exhibition

Bricklive is returning to London from Thursday, July 27-30 giving visitors the chance to build their wildest fantasies out of the tiny, plastic blocks.

All ages are welcome to the free-build zones where they can bring to life their dream creations uninhibited by size or grandeur.

All the models will then be broken apart and made ready for the next day of builders.

Staying firmly in place throughout the four days will be a series of enormous Lego sculptures for visitors to admire.

Master builders from across the globe will also be on hand to demonstrate their skills and give visitors inspiration for their models.

There will also be special areas where families can design their own mini figure and custom car or build a house and put it on the UK’s largest Lego map

Interactive themed zones include Star Wars and Ninjago to Minecraft and Friends and the latest Lego computer game releases from Warner Bros will be available.

Graffiti walls will offer the chance to leave a message and name for others to read, there will be architecture courses, Duplo, competitions,

The Live Stage will play host to a line-up of yet to be announced special guests and the latest launches.

While shopping strip Brick Lane will offer the chance to purchase nostalgic and rare collectors sets, lost pieces from a collection or simply a memento.

Amateur builders can apply to have their models displayed at their Fan Zone via info@brickive.co.uk

Tickets are £21.75 for a standard admission or £16.75 for a family ticket.

Visitors to Bricklive can get an exclusive Emirates Air Line cable car discount, of £2.50 for single fare, by showing a confirmation email/ticket to the staff at the terminals.

