The closure of Tower Bridge Road may be an inconvenience for some but it also offers a rare opportunity to go behind the scenes at the world famous landmark.

Essential maintenance work has begun on the historic structure, usually used by used by more than 40,000 people every day, and is due to last until December 30. While traffic has been diverted away, pedestrian routes and the Tower Bridge exhibition remain open and it is hosting a series of Engineering Tours .

From Thursday, October 27 visitors will be able to visit areas that are usually out of bounds including the bridge control room and the bascule chambers.

The closure will add a new dimension to the experience as visitors can enjoy an aerial view of the once-in-a-generation conservation works from the bridge’s million pound glass floor installation.

Part one of the two-hour tours is led by Tower Bridge’s experienced guides and includes an audio-visual discovery of the exhibition explaining the history of the bridge and visits to the 42-metre high walkways and the old engine rooms.

Part two is led by a senior technical officers who will show off more areas of the structure and answer questions about how it works.

As part of Museums at Night, there will be two exclusive out of hours Engineering Tours on Thursday, October, 27.

The tours will run then from 10.30am every Saturday and Sunday from November 5 to until December 31(excluding December 24 and 25)

They cost £50 per person and visitors must be over 14 years old and those 14 – 18 years must be accompanied by an adult.

