A host of international footballing legends are due to make their way to The O2 for the Star Sixes tournament.

The brand new competition will see 12 six-aside teams go head-to-head at the north Greenwich arena to win the coveted Star Sixes trophy.

The Football Champions Tour joint managing partner Jamie Jarvis said: “Our players are craving to reignite that competitive spirirt and compete against old rivals in an exciting format in front of patriotic fans.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who’s playing?

The 12 teams are made up of England, Brazil, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Portugal, Denmark, Scotland, Nigeria and China.

Every player will be a former fully capped international. Famous faces expected to take part include Roberto Carlos (Brazil), Robert Pirès (France), Michael Ballack (Germany), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria) and Luis García (Spain).

The England team will be captained by Steven Gerrard and possible players include Rio Ferdinand, Michael Owen, Emile Heskey, Phil Neville, Paul Merson, Danny Murphy, Lee Hendrie, Wes Brown and David James.

For the full line-up, see here .

When are they playing?

Thursday, July 13: Doors open 6pm. The first match scheduled is England against Spain at 7.30pm and the final match Brazil against Italy at 10.15pm.

Friday, July 14: Doors open at 6pm. The first match will be France against Portugal at 7.30pm, and the evening will end with England against Scotland at 10.15pm.

Saturday, July 15: Matches will take place in two sessions on Saturday. Doors will open at 11.30am for the first, with Brazil against Nigeria kicking off at 1pm. The afternoon session will finish with Germany against Portugal at 3.45pm. Doors will re-open at 6pm for the quarter finals, which will start at 7.30pm. The last match of the day will begin at 9.50pm.

Sunday, July 16: Doors will open at 5.30pm on final day, with the first semi-final kicking off at 7pm. The final is due to begin at 9.20pm.

For the full schedule, see here .

Can you still get tickets?

There are still a limited number of tickets left for the event, with prices ranging from £25 to £65 without booking fees. If you can’t watch it live, the tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

How to Get to The O2

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the north Greenwich venue.

On Friday and Saturday nights the Night Tube will be running. The last tube heading west to Stanmore will leave at 3.02am, and the last one heading east to Stratford leaves at 3.42am.

On Sunday, the last tube going west to Stanmore departs at 11.45pm and the last one east to Stratford leaves at 12.16am.

Planned refurbishment and maintenance work at the station means there are changes to step-free access and a reduced escalator service. For more information, and for updates on Tube status, check here .

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way or tap in the postcode SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station. The 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is a scenic route. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

