Flirtatious fairies and quarrelling lovers will take flight at Greenwich Circus Festival for a reimagined version of Shakespeare.

A Midsummer Night’s Circus is a new show by AirCraft Circus which will be opening it’s doors for two days on Saturday, December 17 and 18.

It began as a ground-based show in the summer, retelling the bard’s comedy set in a magical forest, and has been expanding with aerial elements including a doubles trapeze routine.

AirCraft Circus co-director Alex Frith said: “I know it’s a bit weird to have the Midsummer Night’s Circus in midwinter but you know maybe it will bring some light and some summer and some warmth to all of our hearts in that cold time.”

The festival will be held at the company’s warehouse on an industrial estate in Harrington Way.

During the daytime, visitors can enjoy a fun circus cabaret and the Aircraft Youth Circus Superhero Show performed by artists aged from three to 16. And there will be free workshops in the flying trapeze, static trapeze, acrobalance and juggling.

The night-time bill incudes Alumni-Ati Cabaret - a line-up of former students who have gone on to careers around the world, performing a showcase of circus skills.

Details on info@aircraftcircus.com or 020 8317 8401

Saturday, December 17 and 18 , child from £12, adults from £16, Hangar Arts Trust, Unit 7A, Mellish House, Harrington Way, SE18 5NR

