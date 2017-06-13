Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Masked invaders are about to muscle their way into York Hall. But never fear.

They are superheroes of the Mexican wrestling world, striding into the capital with capes flowing for two days of colourful combat.

The Greatest Spectacle of Lucha Libre will see the Bethnal Green venue transformed into a Latin arena, transporting audiences to a timeless era where good battles evil.

Expect outlandish suits, complex acrobatic moves, rapid sequence holds, and spectacular high-flying manoeuvres, as the competitors use the ring’s ropes to catapult themselves towards their opponents.

Translated as free fighting, Lucha Libre is a Mexican style of professional wrestling and one of the country’s biggest sports.

Combatants are divided into Rudos- who use underhanded tactics and break the rules- and Técnicos- who play by the rule book and use more complex and spectacular moves.

Mexico is currently celebrating 100 years since the birth of El Santo - Mexico’s first and biggest Lucha Libre star who also appeared in films and comic books.

His son, one of Mexico’s successful luchadores, El Hijo del Santo will step into the ring alongside and his own heir to the mask Santo Jr.

Other Luchadores fighting for applause will be Nacho Libre star Silver King, the Liberace of Lucha Libre Cassandro, the highflying luchador Laredo Kid, WWE mini wrestler Mascarita Dorada and the original Octagoncito.

This year also sees a new generation of stars taking part including Bandido Luchador and the heir of another legendary wrestler, El Hijo de Fishman, alongside some of the stars of the UK’s own Lucha Britannia including Cassius The Neon Explosion and female wrestlers Muñeca de Trapo and Diablesa Rosa.

There will also be authentic Mexican food and cocktails available to keep the audience refreshed.

York Hall, Old Ford Road, Bethnal Green, Friday, June 23-24, £25-45

