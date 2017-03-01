Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hold on to your sequins because a brand new live event Strictly Come Dancing: The Spectacular is jiving towards the Excel.

Fans of the BBC television show will be able to spend a whole day under the sparkle of the glitterball and get up close to some of Strictly Come Dancing’s biggest stars.

Glitz and glamour will be taking over the Royal Victoria Dock venue from June 22-25 with tickets on sale now.

Visitors will enjoy a unique 90-minute theatre show Inside The Glitterball featuring judges Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell; hosts Tess Daly, Zoe Ball and Gethin Jones; pro-dancers Gorka Marquez, Neil Jones, Katya Jones, AJ Pritchard, Chloe Hewitt and Oksana Platero; and many more favourites.

Craig Revel Horwood said: I’ll be there to reveal a few never-before-mentioned secrets and chatting about my favourite moments of the show. I can’t wait to see you there, darling!”

Darcey Bussell said: “I’m so looking forward to meeting the fans. The Spectacular is going to be an extraordinary insight into what it is like to be part of Strictly, and they’ll get to meet all the talented and dedicated people that work on one of the most exciting shows.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this event and share my passion for Strictly and all things dance.”

Those looking to brush-up on their ballroom skills will have the chance to learn some dance steps courtesy of Strictly’s talented pro-dancers Anton du Beke, Giovanni Pernice and Aljaz Skorjanec in their Dance With The Pros sessions

Bruno Tonioli said: “It really is a once in a lifetime experience.”

You can then put what you’ve learnt into practise at an elegant tea dance complete with refreshments and a chance to twirl on the dancefloor with either their own partner, or one of the dance hosts.

My Strictly Journey will see past and present winners and contestants, including Jake Wood, Nancy Dell’Olio, Anita Rani talk about their Strictly experiences and the costume team will be showcasing outfits straight from the dance floor.

If looking simply isn’t enough then Strictly’s hair and make-up team will be on hand demonstrating how to recreate the glamour. And there will also be merchandise to buy.

Excel, Royal Victoria Dock, June 22-25, £70 adults and £35 children.

Available on 0844 858 6755 or here .

