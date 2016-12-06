Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pantomime horses will be galloping around the streets of Greenwich during one of the whackiest events in the Christmas calendar.

The London Pantomime Horse Race is set to return on Sunday, December 11, this year with a United NEIGH-tions theme.

Furry gee-gees, and other four-legged animals, will be lining up for a pre-race ceremony from 11.30am at Devonport House hosted by comedian Lewis Schaffer with performances from chart toppers The NHS Choir and Squeeze legends Glen Tilbrook and Chris Difford.

The human-powered nags will then have the chance to strut their stuff in a Strictly Neigh Dancin parody competition before heading outside for a pre-race street procession accompanied by New Orleans marching band The Old Jelly Rollers.

At 1pm, the costumed ponies will canter off from the starting line in King William Walk, stopping at seven pubs in Central Greenwich before staggering to the finish line. The top five will be selected for the final race which will include Space-Hoppers and a giant chicken.

Hundreds of supporters are expected to be there to cheer them on and The Cheeky Girls will be waiting to congratulate the winner. The singing duo will then perform alongside U2 Tribe at the After-Race Xmas party at The Prince of Greenwich in Royal Hill.

Pick your favourite competitor and show then your support by donating at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/LondonPantomimeHorseRace2016

All money raised will go to London based charity The Sick Children’s Trust .

