Marine enthusiastic will be steering a course to Excel when the London Boat Show sails back to the capital.

The Docklands venue will host the 10-day event from Friday, January 6-15 offering those who love boating an insight into new products and upcoming trends for 2017.

More than 300 exhibitors will be there including Little Ship Club , based near Southwark Bridge, and London charter company Helm, representing an industry which generates £159.84million in revenue for London.

Sky sports presenter Alec Wilkinson will be hosting talks and panel shows on the stage which will also feature music performances and fashion events.

Visitors will be able to get a close look at yachts moored in the new Dream Lodge Marina and Boating Lake, have a go at activities in the adjacent Watersports Park and grab something to eat and drink at various stands.

Managing director at British Marine Boat Shows Murray Ellis said: “This year’s Show is set to be yet another exciting event.”

Friday, January 6-15, from £10, Excel

