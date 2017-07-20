Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A miniature modern family made from Lego bricks has been spotted taking a sightseeing adventure across London.

The four-piece visited some of the capital’s landmarks and took a trip on the Emirates cable car, passing over est London and views of Canary Wharf, The O2 and Excel.

Each member of the very modern family was made from more than 150 bricks and took 36 hours to put together.

They boasted beards, rucksacks and selfie sticks for their adventure which was dreamt up as part of Bricklive, The UK’s largest Lego exhibition which comes to Excel from July 27-30.

UK’s largest Lego exhibition Bricklive comes to Excel

It’s not known if they will make it to the Docklands exhibition centre but they certainly soaked up lots of London culture on their travels.

Buckingham Palace and Big Ben were among the landmarks they visited and they even took a ride on DLR train – which is celebrating 30 years of service.

