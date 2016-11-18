Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It started in a galaxy far, far away but the world of Star Wars has now arrived in London.

More than 200 props, costumes and pieces of memorabilia have been brought together for Star Wars Identities which will stay in London until September 3, 2017.

If you want to go along and find out more about Anakin, Luke and the other heroes and villains, and go on your own identity quest, here’s how.

Tickets can be bought from the official exhibition website here . Peak prices apply on weekends, bank holidays and school holidays and are £25 for adults, £18 concessions, £15 children and £60 for families (2 adults, 2 children). Off peak they cost £20 adults, £15 concessions, £10 children, £48 families.

The exhibition an also be booked for groups and hired for private events.

To make sure you get to North Greenwich safely use our handy guide.

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the venue - just get off at North Greenwich and remember the last tube to central London will be at 12.19am and to Stratford at 1.02am for those in an after party mood. Check here for Tube status .

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way.

Or just tap in the postcode - SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station . And the 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is certainly a more scenic route for those adventurous sorts among you. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

