Take the plunge down the biggest water jump in a UK race and raise funds for charity at the same time.

London Rat Race is returning to Docklands in aid of Children with Cancer UK and is calling for people to sign up for the 10km event on Saturday, August 12.

It will see the area around Excel filled with more than 35 obstacles including giant inflatables and a 50ft water slide.

Competitors have to swim, crawl, jump, slide and even kayak their way around the course and should expect to get wet.

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Some activities will involve full immersion in water and organisers will provide buoyancy aids and ropes to aid racers journey through the water.

There will also be non-swimmer alternatives.

Individuals can enter or ramp up the fun by entering as a family or team of five or 10.

Entry fees vary but at least £10 will be donated to Children with Cancer UK with additional donations raised by competitors going straight to the charity.

It works to determine the causes, find cures and provide care for the 4,000 children and young people that are diagnosed with cancer each year in the UK.

Entrants must be 16 years or over and those under 18 must have signed consent from a parent or guardian.

Enter here.

