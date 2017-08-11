(Image: SUBMITTED PIC, Â© National History Museum, Description of work commissioned, XXXX XXXXX to take pi)

Take the plunge down the biggest water jump in a UK race and raise funds for charity at the same time.

London Rat Race is returning to Docklands in aid of Children with Cancer UK on Saturday, August 12.

It will see the area around Excel filled with more than 35 obstacles including giant inflatables and a 50ft water slide.

Competitors have to swim, crawl, jump, slide and even kayak their way around the 10km course and should expect to get wet.

Some activities will involve full immersion in water and organisers will provide buoyancy aids and ropes to aid racers journey through the water.

There will also be non-swimmer alternatives.

How to enter

Individuals can enter or ramp up the fun by entering as a family or team of five or 10.

Entry fees vary but at least £10 will be donated to Children with Cancer UK with additional donations raised by competitors going straight to the charity.

It works to determine the causes, find cures and provide care for the 4,000 children and young people that are diagnosed with cancer each year in the UK.

Enter here

How to get there

On the day, hundreds of entrants and spectators will be making their way to the starting line inside Excel.

Access is via the east end of the building, with the event situated in the South Halls and accessed via door S4 from the main concourse, roughly half way down the inside of the building.

Here is how to get to Excel.

By cable car

The event is right next to the Emirates Air Line terminal so why not ‘fly’ in from North Greenwich?

The journey is available on Oyster and offers views across east London from the highest crossing on the Thames.

DLR

Prince Regent station is on the Excel campus. Trains pull up at a covered walkway leaving visitors with less than a two minute’s walk to the entrance.

DLR runs 12 trains an hour to Beckton. ExceL London is located in Zone 3.

Custom House is currently closed for Crossrail works.

Tube

Alight at Canning Town on the Jubilee Line and change onto a Beckton-bound DLR train for a two-stop journey to Excel or take a 20 minute walk to the exhibition centre.

By air

London City Airport is a five minutes taxi ride from Excel or you can get the westbound DLR direct from the airport towards Canning Town and then walk about ten minutes down to the waterside.

By road

With 3,070 parking spaces available at Excel (£20 flat rate for 24 hours) and easy connections to the M25 and M11, the North Circular, A406 and the A13, driving could be a good option. The postcode for anyone using a Sat Nav to get to Excel is: E16 1DR

