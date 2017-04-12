Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s more to Easter than just scoffing eggs.

Why not scoff all the lovely celebratory meals dreamt up by restaurants to tempt east Londoners in over the long weekend?

Diners can then work off some calories by getting out and about in the sunshine (hopefully).

DINING

1) Celebrate Easter and the first long bank holiday of 2017 with Butlers Wharf Chop House in Shad Thames (PIC)

On Good Friday, the restaurant will offer a delicious Bunny pie with braised hispi cabbage (£18.50); and on Easter Sunday and Monday, the restaurant will offer a Roast menu, priced at £25 for two courses and £30 for three courses. Easter Sunday sees a selection of brunch dishes from the Hot Cross Brunch menu where hot cross buns will be served instead of a muffin with each brunch favourite.

2) Tuck into some freshly baked hot cross buns available to pre-order from April 10-21 at the Tom’s Kitchen delis of Canary Wharf and St Katharine Docks. (PIC)

Priced at £6 for four or £10 for eight, these seasonal treats contain a warming spice mixture including cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger with founder Tom Aikens perfecting the recipe himself.

3) The Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square in Tower Hill will offer a Chocolate Afternoon Tea using only the finest Valrhona chocolate.

The indulgent menu is a chocoholic’s dream come true, incorporating the ingredient into each section of the menu; finger sandwiches, French pastries and a twist on tradition with chocolate and almond scones with chocolate hazelnut spread, Devonshire clotted cream and seasonal jams.

Savoury items subtly featuring chocolate include roast beef on a milk bun with granny smith compote, verjus and chocolate nibs and goats cheese mouse on cereal toast with espelette coulis and bitter chocolate. Chocolate connoisseurs can delight with a selection of patisseries featuring a chocolate from Valrhona’s range such as chocolate tart with raspberry and candied ginger made with Manjari (64%) and Jivara (40%) and macaroon with matcha and orange confit featuring Ivoire (35%).

To accompany the Easter Afternoon Tea, guests can choose hot chocolate or from a selection of rare teas all with delicate chocolate notes.

The Chocolate Afternoon Tea will be served in the Rotunda Lounge and available from April 10-23, served daily from 3pm-5.30pm. The menu costs £52 per person or £62 including a glass of Delamotte Brut Champagne.

4) The creative team behind The Cocktail Trading Company are inviting foodies and cocktail lovers alike to join them in Shoreditch on April 15-16 for their new weekend brunch club. (PIC)

At Come Down with Me party animals can retreat and rejuvenate over a tasty menu of food, fizz and fun. Think MacMuffins with mouth-watering hash browns, pastries and Morning Glories cocktails

ACTIVITIES

5) East Village will be hosting the East Village Easter Eggs-travaganza On Saturday, April 15 (PIC)

Families are invited to join Alice and her Wonderland friends for the free event, which will begin at noon and end at 4pm.

While in East Village, visitors can browse its collective of 25 shops, bars, restaurants and services that are now open.

6) Readers just have time to catch the (bunny) tail end of Canary Wharf Group’s Easter activities.

Youngsters can to decorate and design their own bunny ears headband in Jubilee Place mall from 11am to 5pm for free until Thursday, April 13.

Kids and their parents are also being encouraged to explore the estate during the same times by taking part in a quest to find five giant Easter eggs dotted around the estate.

Once children have complete the Treasure Trail by noting down the colour of each egg on the back of the specially supplied leaflet, they can take it back to Jubilee Place to claim their prize.

And should temptation strike while exploring, there are plenty of places in Canary Wharf to stock up on chocolate eggs ahead of the big day.