Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie, a foodie or an old romantic, there is plenty for you to do on the Thames this Easter.

City Cruises is offering a selection of aquatic options over the seasonal break from Friday, April 14-17.

1. For the thrill seeker

The ThamesJet Rush is a 50-minute speedboat experience taking in the Houses Of Parliament, Big Ben, the London Eye, HMS Belfast and Tower Bridge, before the boat performs stunts on a route around Canary Wharf. The trips cost £39 for adults and £29 for children with family and group offers available and depart from and return to Westminster Pier.

Various dates and times.

2. For those that lunch

For a more gentle journey, passengers on The River Thames Lunch Cruise can sample a two-course lunch as they bob along. On the menu is chicken in a creamy leek, tarragon and mushroom sauce, served with dauphinoise potatoes and seasonable vegetables, followed by chocolate truffle cake and tea or coffee.

The sightseeing tours (£32 for adults and £23 for children over five) take an hour and 45 minutes and feature an informative commentary.

Various dates and times.

3. Let them eat cakes

Tea and scones are on the menu for The Afternoon Tea Cruise , with the option of a glass of bubbly if the mood strikes. These trips, costing £32 for adults and £22 for children, include a live guided tour unlimited tea and coffee and a selection of sandwiches, pastries and cakes as well as scones with clotted cream and jam.

The cruises depart daily from Tower Pier at 3.15pm and return at 5pm.

Various dates.

4. Romancing the Thames

The Tall Ships And Fireworks Cruises are adults-only evening events featuring live music, wine and the chance to get up close to the displays over the Easter weekend.

For the Greenwich fireworks display, the boats will sail from Tower Pier at 8pm on Wednesday April 12, Thursday April 13 and Friday April 14.

For the Woolwich fireworks display, the boat will depart Tower Pier at 8.45pm on Saturday, April 15.

The £42-a-head cruises include a leisurely two-hour trip along the Thames and take in the flotilla for the Tall Ships Festival as it makes its way down the river, before taking up position to view the fireworks displays.

Tickets include a glass of sparkling wine and live entertainment.

Go to thamesjet.com or citycruises.com for more details.

