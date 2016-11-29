Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ed Balls will be waltzing into The O2 for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour.

The former shadow chancellor became the 10th celebrity to leave the TV series on Sunday, November 27 after losing in the dance-off to Judge Rinder.

Ed said: “My time on Strictly has been incredible. I’ve been overwhelmed by the huge support I’ve had from the public voting for me. Going on tour is going to be another first for me and I plan to give it everything I’ve got for the audiences across the country.”

Also flashing their sequins in North Greenwich for the 10th anniversary tour will be BBC sports presenter Ore Oduba who said: “Taking part in Strictly has surpassed my wildest dreams. So much so it’s difficult to imagine life without it.

“The live tour means I don’t have to wake up from this Strictly dream. I can’t wait to travel the country with my friends and meet the fantastic audience that made our whole experience possible.”

Lesley Joseph, best known for playing Dorian Green in the popular television series Birds of a Feather, also joins the line-up after exiting the series in week five.

She said: “This has been a very special Strictly series and I am very proud to have been part of it. But now I can’t wait for the tour.

“I’m getting ready to put my dancing shoes back on and hit the dance floor again.”

(Photo: BBC)

Louise Redknapp, Danny Mac and Daisy Lowe have already been announced for the shows which will travel around the country before having their grand finale at The O2 from Saturday, February 11 to 12, hosted by Anita Rani and judged by Len Goodman, Craig Revel Horwood and Karen Hardy.

The full tour line-up, including the professional dancers, will be announced soon.

Tickets are on sale now here or by calling 0844 856 0202

Saturday, February 11 to 12, 2017, £36-£66, The O2

