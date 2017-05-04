Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre (DSWC) will hold its first ever community fun day this month, complete with bouncy castles, face painting and fancy dress.

The event at the centre in Westferry Road, Isle of Dogs, will raise money for the DSWC youth programme, which helps give young people in East London the chance to try their hand at watersports.

The youth programme, which has over 4,000 members, includes Sunday and Monday youth clubs, activity weeks away, sessions with schools and a youth racing programme.

The centre has also been raising money by crowdfunding for its Sunday youth club to pay for more instructors and resources.

The community fun day will be held from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, May 13, and include street food, a bar on a boat, a bouncy castle, face painting, a children’s disco.

Entry is £2 or free for anyone who comes in nautical-themed fancy dress.

It will coincide with the centre’s Push The Boat Out weekend when taster sessions in sailing, windsurfing, kayaking and paddle boarding will be available for £7. Push The Boat Out will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, May 13, and 1pm until 4pm on Sunday, May 14.

To buy tickets, or for more information, visit the DSWC website .

