With some schools breaking up early for Easter the challenge of entertaining the kids in the holidays can be a problem for Canary Wharf parents.

Fortunately, the estate is alive to this issue and has laid on a range of activities to keep children amused.

Canary Wharf Group is inviting youngsters to decorate and design their own bunny ears headband in Jubilee Place mall from 11am to 5pm for free from Monday, April 10 to Thursday, April 13.

Kids and their parents are also being encouraged to explore the estate over those four days by taking part in a quest to find five giant Easter eggs dotted around the estate.

Once children have complete the Treasure Trail by noting down the colour of each egg on the back of the specially supplied leaflet, they can take it back to Jubilee Place to claim their prize.

And should temptation strike while exploring, there are plenty of places in Canary Wharf to stock up on chocolate eggs ahead of the Easter weekend, our favourites being Charbonnel et Walker, Waitrose and Hotel Chocolat.

