Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s Lego . There’s Batman. There’s Lego Batman. And then, to complete the set, there’s Nathan Sawaya’s DC Superheroes which includes a Lego Batman, several of them. But not that Lego Batman. But others. Lots of others.

Also, in a special tent on the South Bank , behind the National Theatre, there are Lego Supermen, Women of Cat and Wonder varieties and a heap of Super-Villains, all created out of bricks in The Art Of The Brick.

There are exact replicas, interpretations and some tableau that approach dreamscapes, imagining the path the super-hero has taken.

Sawaya has created the world’s largest collection of artwork inspired by DC’s Justice League, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, alongside DC Super-Villains the Joker, Harley Quinn and more.

Through a series of immersive galleries, the exhibition showcases Sawaya’s interpretations on characters, vehicles, environments and themes found throughout DC Super Heroes mythology.

(Photo: Dominic Loneragan)

22,024 Number of bricks in "grey" Batman

Sawaya is a bit of a super hero himself. For the last decade, the former lawyer has elevated the simple toy to highly sought-after artwork.

Sawaya said: “As a kid I spent Saturday mornings sitting on the floor playing with Lego and watching the DC Super Friends cartoons.

“I would imagine the people in my Lego city would have super powers and could defeat any evil nemesis – which usually meant my sister’s dolls. So this new collection of artwork is a dream come true for me. It is an honour to re-imagine these seminal characters and stories in a new way, through my medium of choice.

(Photo: Dominc Loneragan)

“This art collection is based on the elements of the journey of a super hero, including the moment in which we are all called to the adventure.”

The Art Of The Brick: DC Superheroes includes more than 120 original pieces, created exclusively from Lego bricks, including a life-size Batmobile and built from half a million standard pieces. Sawaya has captured on a real scale some of the most iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains from DC, exploring more than 80 years of history.

The Art Of The Brick, South Bank, £11-£16 (U4s free) concs and family tickets, aotbdc.co.uk

NB Enemy Ships by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution licence ( https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ )Artist: http://audionautix.com/