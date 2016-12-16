Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Superman’s chiselled jaw and Batman’s granite tones are being captured in brick form for a gigantic new Lego exhibition in London.

The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes is the world’s largest collection of artwork inspired by DC’s Justice League. It arrives at a specially built space on the South Bank on March 1, 2017.

Tickets are on sale now for the extravaganza of comic book characters created by artist Nathan Sawaya from thousands of the colourful plastic blocks.

It will feature more than 120 pieces including a life-size Batmobile built from half a million standard pieces and replicas of Wonder Woman, the Joker, Harley Quinn and more.

A series of immersive galleries, will showcase Sawaya’s interpretations on characters, vehicles, environments and themes found throughout the character’s mythology including transformation and reinvention, strength and weakness, and good versus evil.

Sawaya, a lawyer turned artist first came to London in 2014 with The Art of the Brick and said he cannot wait to return with his new exhibition, created in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC Entertainment.

He said: “ Just like Superman, we all have our own story. This art collection is based on the elements of the journey of a super hero, including the moment in which we are all called to the adventure.

“As a kid I spent Saturday mornings sitting on the floor playing with Lego and watching the DC Super Friends cartoons. I would imagine the people in my Lego city would have super powers and could defeat any evil nemesis - which usually meant my sister’s dolls.

“So this new collection of artwork is a dream come true for me. It is an honour to re-imagine these seminal characters and stories in a new way, through my medium of choice.”

The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heres will be housed in a purpose built tent on Upper Ground in South Bank Doon Street Car Park, directly behind the National Theatre and the BFI.

Tickets

Special opening week offer, from March 1-6 all single tickets £10.

Adult: £16.50

Child (4 – 16): £11

Under 4: Free

Concession (student, adult, disabled): £12.50

Family (must include at least one child): £45

Family of three (one adult, two children)£34.50

Adult Group Tickets: Groups of 10 + £12 each

School Group Tickets £6 each with 1 teacher free with every 10 tickets purchased

Monday Saver – all tickets £10

Available here or from 0333 247 0620.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook