Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas Eve is only a month away and the Yuletide spirit is all around but it can be difficult to find when you are slogging away at your desk.

There's no need to cry "bah humbug" though as there are plenty of events in and around Canary Wharf aiming to bolster up your cheer.

Here is our pick of the ones most likely to help light the festive flame within.

1) Christmas at Canary Wharf

The festive feel is growing on the estate with the Luminocity Ice Rink already open and the Winter Fashion event about to start.

There is also plenty of free entertainment on its way, starting with the opening of Santa’s Grotto in Jubilee place on Saturday, December 3. You will be able to visit Saint Nick every weekend in December and then daily from Thursday, December 22 to 24, 11am-5pm. Visitors are asked to make a £2 donation that will be donated equally to Richard House Children’s Hospice and Tommy’s, the baby charity.

On the same dates, there will also be festive face painting and a gingerbread trail throughout the shopping malls and a giant snow globe in Cabot Place where you can have your photos taken,

There will also be a series of festive events held across the shopping malls, all running from 11am to 5pm:

Decorate a Countdown to Christmas Clock on December 3 and 4 in Canada Place and on December 10 and 11 in Jubilee Place

Decorate Gingerbread on December 3 and 4 and December 17 and 18 in Jubilee Place, December 10 and 11 in Canada Place.

Customise A Christmas Bauble on December 17 and 18 in Canada Place.

Decorate Santa’s Cookie on December 22 to 24 in Canada Place.

Design A Festive Stocking on December 22 to 24 in Jubilee Place.

2) St. Katharine Docks’ festive celebrations

It’s season of events will begin on Thursday, November 24 when 14,000 Christmas lights are switched on at 5pm illuminating a 45ft Christmas tree on a floating platform moored in the West Basin.

Next up will be a week-long Christmas film festival from Monday, December 5-11, on a floating pontoon with blankets and heaters. Screenings will include classics including Home Alone, Frozen, Love Actually and The Polar Express. Hot chocolate, mulled wine and a variety of hot food will be available to purchase nearby. Screenings are at 7pm on weekdays and 2pm and 7pm at weekends. Tickets will be available here http://www.skdocks.co.uk/whats-on/christmas-floating-film-festival

A Christmas Market will run from Friday, December 16-18, 11am-8pm in partnership with Epicurean Events. Visitors can expect an international array of dishes with a festive twist, a range of gifts and crafts, a chance to pet reindeers on the Friday from 1.30-6.30pm and performances by the Capital Concert Brass band on Friday from 6-8pm and the National Youth Jazz Orchestra on the Saturday from 12-7pm.

3) The London Ballet Company: Snow Queen

You will be able to meet ballerinas from the company at Surrey Quays Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 26 between 11am and 2pm ahead of their performance of Snow Queen at the Canada Water Cultural Space on Friday, December 2 and 3 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. The Hans Christian Anderson tale has been adapted by the company to reflect upon loss and the courage needed to overcome adversity.

4) Sail with Santa

Families are invited to spend a day with Santa on the River Thames. City Cruises are hosting a series of festive events with children given a cookie and soft drink, and adults mulled wine and mince pies for adults. Santa Claus will also be handing out presents for each child.

The cruises will run at weekends throughout December starting on December 3 (excluding Christmas Day) from Tower Pier at 11.30am, 1.00pm, 2.30pm and 4.00pm.

The company is also hosting other festive themed lunch and dinner cruises costing from £20-119

5) Christmas Carol and hog roast sing-a-long

Gather friends and family together, warm up your vocal chords and sing your way to festivity at The Gun’s annual event on Saturday, December 10. Time TBC

6) Boppin’ Bunnies Christmas Carol-a-thon

So you can sing, but how long for? This marathon sing-a-long on Monday, December 12 will be held in partnership with The Family Choir at three locations and is in aid of children’s charity Demelza.

The public is invited to join members of the Bunnies and singers from Plumcroft Primary School and Sherington Primary School at Eltham High Street from 10.30am - 11.45am, General Gordon Square in Woolwich from 1pm - 2.15pm and Blackheath Standard in Old Dover Road from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

7) Carols and Candles Service

Two services for those working in and around Canary Wharf and their families at 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday, December 13 at East Wintergarden. Carols will be led by the combined choirs from Canary Wharf tenants as well as members of the Canary Wharf Community Choir. The proceeds will go towards a Samaritans run project in Tower Hamlets to raise awareness of mental health in secondary schools and an international project run by charity MQ who aim to transform mental health through research. Tickets are available through SeeTickets.com for a £2 donation, which will be split equally between the two charities.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook