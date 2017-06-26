Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Animals and workers are gearing up for Mudchute Park and Farm ’s biggest free event of the year.

Sheep racing, horse dentist demonstrations, fairground rides and much more will all be part of Mudchute Agricultural Show .

It takes place at the Isle Of Dogs charity-run facility on Saturday, July 1-2 with all proceeds going to its upkeep.

Visitors can also expect food and drink stalls, donkey rides and an under 5s area to help their visit run smoothly.

Here are six events not to miss.

1) Sheep show

Ewe would be baaaaaa-rmy to miss this showcase of some of the rarest and most ancient breeds of sheep in Great Britain.

Some of the smallest competitors will be the breeds from Boreray, North Ronaldsay, Shetland and Soay, while the Galway and Black Wenleydales will show off their long wool coats and the striking black and white horned Jacob sheep will also strut its stuff.

On Sunday the best sheep of each breed will go on to compete in the Supreme Championship for the Best in Show title. A number of other classes for all breeds will be held, as well as classes for City and Community Farm sheep only.

2) Sheep racing

After all that posing, some four-legged beasts will then be set free so they can prove they are more than just a pretty face.

Visitors can place a bet on which one they think looks the speediest and then watch them gallop down the race course.

No head butting allowed.

3) Equestrian Show

Riders from all over the UK will buckle up for a programme which stretches over both days.

A horse sense demonstration and children’s tack and turnout competition will take place on both days, a Shetland pony photo booth available on both afternoons.

On Saturday from 10am to 3.30pm there will also be a show jumping competition, a mounted police demonstration and farrier demonstrations by Harry Morgan.

On Sunday from 10am to 3.30pm there will be a dressage competition, natural horsemanship demonstration, musical ride, children’s gymkhana and the calling of the raffle. Prizes include riding lessons, a mechanical horse ride at Hadlow College and merchandise such as whips and gloves.

4) Fresh produce competitions

Giant carrots and glistening jams will be part of this classic English event.

There will also be hanging baskets and vegetable boxes from Cubitt Town and George Green’s Schools, as well as entries from green thumbed enthusiasts from in and around London.

Judging and prize giving will take place on both days/

5) Demonstrations

Experts will share their skills with the crowds.

See spinners turn fleeces into yarn, Avian Environmental Consultants put on a bird of prey display, a horse dentist in action, a farrier demonstration with Harry Morgan and a demonstration from firefighters on fighting fire.

6) Games

Muscles will bulge and teeth clench as teams of all ages battle it out in the Tug Of War on the Saturday from 2pm.

Entry is £20 per team and proceeds will go towards the upkeep of Mudchute’s livestock and grounds throughout the year.

Losers may find themselves banished to the Stock Punishment (Death by a Thousand Sponges) where they will be given a soaking.

£5 per victim.

Or families can try throwing something heftier in the Welly Throwing event on Sunday.

Each competitor will pay £3 and be granted two throws of the rubbery footwear for their chance to win The Golden Boot trophy.

There will be a choice of right or left welly and The use of wind assistance is allowed but man-made wind is not.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook