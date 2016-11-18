Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yes, it’s that time of year again when audiences scream “he’s behind you” at pantomime performers across the country.

And east Londoners will be spoilt for choice with a plethora of festive tales on offer.

So stop being a Scrooge and have a look at these five pantos set to take place in the East End.

1. Greenwich Theatre - Peter Pan: A New Adventure

Friday, November 18 - Sunday, January 8

Greenwich pantomime maestro Andrew Pollard is back for his 12 year at the south-east London venue with a re-imagining of the classic tale of Neverland’s Peter Pan.

Expect a slew of comedy at Greenwich Theatre including both slapstick, with the occasional current affairs-themed gags thrown in to entertain the adults.

Tickets are £29 for adults and £19.50 for children.

2. Hackney Empire - Sleeping Beauty

Saturday, November 26 - Sunday, January 8

A brand new pantomime created by the Hackney Empire team , Sleeping Beauty welcomes audience members to the land of Hackneytonia.

It’s a land of fairies, unicorns and dragons where a princess is born before the wicked fairy Carabosse casts an evil spell that changes the princess’ life forever.

Tickets range from £10 to £36.

3. Wilton’s Music Hall - Mother Goose

Friday, December 2 - Saturday, December 31

The pantomime version of the classic story showcases the battle between good and evil and the quest for youth, beauty, wealth and happiness, written specially for Wilton’s by Roy Hudd.

Expect song and dance, love and romance and arch villains battling good fairies, as well as many jokes about stuffing.

Tickets are available from £17.50.

4. Theatre Royal Stratford East - Sinbad The Sailor

Monday, November 28 - Saturday, January 21

Jump aboard Sinbad’s ship this Christmas to witness a performance featuring music, hilarious audience participation and comedy for all ages.

Sinbad and his friends set sail on a voyage to a mysterious place as they strive to successfully complete a perilous quest.

Tickets range from £10 to £28.50.

5. Sutton House - Sutton House Christmas

Saturday, November 26 - Sunday, December 18

Ok, so not really a pantomime. More like a pantomime-themed Christmas fair happening every weekend from noon to 5pm.

Each room at the Hackney manor house will celebrate a timeless pantomime, including live action characters from Jack And The Beanstalk, Dick Whittington and the Wizard Of Oz.

Admission is £5.50 for adults, £2.75 for children and free for under-fives.

