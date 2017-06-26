Alan Davies and Dara O’Briain will be in the Big Top at Greenwich Comedy Festival for the first time this year.
They join Dylan Moran, Sara Pascoe, Adam Hills and many more on the 25-strong line-up.
The five-day festival of laughter runs from Wednesday, September 13-17 at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich.
Tickets are on sale now for the annual festival which is celebrating its ninth year.
As well as comedy audiences will also be offered a selection of bars and hand-picked gourmet street-food to help keep their laughing gears energised.
Festival producer Cass Randolph said: “We are pretty ecstatic about this year’s line-up.
“It’s the first time we’re bringing legends like Alan Davies and Dara O’Briain to the Big Top in Greenwich, and we’re really excited to welcome back comedy maestros Dylan Moran, David O’Doherty, Sara Pascoe and many more festival favourites who have had such amazing shows with us in the past.”
Full Line-up
Thursday, September 13
Joe Lycett
James Acaster
Ellie Taylor
John Robins
Friday, September 14
Alan Davies
Kerry Godliman
Nish Kumar
Andrew Maxwell
Saturday, September 15
David O’Doherty
Tim Key
Sara Pascoe
Ed Gamble
Dylan Moran
Ivo Graham
Ed Byrne Seann Walsh
Dane Baptiste
Carl Donnelly
Sunday, September 16
Adam Hills
Stephen K Amos
Shappi Khorsandi
Mark Oliver
Dara O’Briain
Doc Brown
Glenn Wool
Jarred Christmas
Wednesday, September 13-17, National Maritime Museum, Greenwich, £20 - £25
Buy tickets here.
