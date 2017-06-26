Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alan Davies and Dara O’Briain will be in the Big Top at Greenwich Comedy Festival for the first time this year.

They join Dylan Moran, Sara Pascoe, Adam Hills and many more on the 25-strong line-up.

The five-day festival of laughter runs from Wednesday, September 13-17 at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich.

Tickets are on sale now for the annual festival which is celebrating its ninth year.

As well as comedy audiences will also be offered a selection of bars and hand-picked gourmet street-food to help keep their laughing gears energised.

Festival producer Cass Randolph said: “We are pretty ecstatic about this year’s line-up.

“It’s the first time we’re bringing legends like Alan Davies and Dara O’Briain to the Big Top in Greenwich, and we’re really excited to welcome back comedy maestros Dylan Moran, David O’Doherty, Sara Pascoe and many more festival favourites who have had such amazing shows with us in the past.”

Full Line-up

Thursday, September 13

Joe Lycett

James Acaster

Ellie Taylor

John Robins

Friday, September 14

Alan Davies

Kerry Godliman

Nish Kumar

Andrew Maxwell

Saturday, September 15

David O’Doherty

Tim Key

Sara Pascoe

Ed Gamble

Dylan Moran

Ivo Graham

Ed Byrne Seann Walsh

Dane Baptiste

Carl Donnelly

Sunday, September 16

Adam Hills

Stephen K Amos

Shappi Khorsandi

Mark Oliver

Dara O’Briain

Doc Brown

Glenn Wool

Jarred Christmas

Wednesday, September 13-17, National Maritime Museum, Greenwich, £20 - £25

Buy tickets here.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook