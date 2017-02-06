Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Beckton-based charity is hoping to convert comedy to cash in aid of its young charges.

Stand-ups are all set to perform in the City for the benefit of Richard House Children’s Hospice on Thursday, February 16.

Included on the bill for Chuckle For Children are Canadian writer and comedian Mae Martin whose Guide To 21st Century Sexuality was braodcast on BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio New Comedy finalist Tom Ward and Scottish Comedian Of The Year 2013 Larry Dean.

Also performing will be Nathan Caton, Mike Wozniak, and Alistair Barrie.

Richard House corporate partnerships manager Maisie Cork Arundel says: “Chuckle For Children is a great way for Richard House to spread the word about our services, as well as an excellent fundraising opportunity.

“We are hoping to raise at least £5,000 from this exciting new event, which will help us to continue the fantastic work we do.”

The event will take place at The Great Hall in Moorgate from 6.30pm with the first performance an hour later.

Tickets, which can be purchased online , cost £20, with cash raised by the event donated to Richard House’s work and the young people it supports.

