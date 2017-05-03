Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comedian and TV presenter Michael McIntyre is bringing his latest tour to The O2 .

The floppy-haired Londoner will be in North Greenwich on October 5, 6, 12 and 13 with his Big World Tour.

He has a big back catalogue to live up to with three previous arena tours selling over 1.5 million tickets, and 28 performances at the 16,000 capacity Arena under his belt. He was also awarded the keys to the venue along with Prince, Take That and One Direction.

He has also sold out arenas in New Zealand, Australia and Dubai and holds the record for the biggest selling comedy shows in South Africa and Norway.

The father-of-two from Hampstead presents his own television show Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on BBC1 with the last series averaging over 6.5 million viewers and receiving two BAFTA nominations.

Tickets are on general sale from 10am on Thursday, May 4 priced between £29.50-£62.55, plus booking fees.

