Children will be rolling in their seats with laughter at Greenwich Theatre as Comedy Club 4 Kids brings its Christmas Cracker show to brighten up the festive season.

The performance is the third of its kinds following two successful previous shows and this one will include MC Tiernan Douieb, Becky Hill and Howard Read from TV’s Big Howard Little Howard.

Tiernan, who fronted a total of 185 shows in 2015, said: “I think our success is down to the fact that we never patronise kids and it’s a genuine stand-up comedy show that they get completely.

“Parents come along and enjoy it as well. They might have had enough of stuff like Plinky Plonky and the Magic Sock and enjoy sharing the stand-up with their kids - without the rude bits.”

“The kids understand an awful lot. They might not take to jokes about the financial crisis but there’s so much that they get, and they are receptive straight away. Some adults cross their arms as if demanding to make them laugh but kids get on board straight away.”

Tiernan will be looking for some audience participation from the children too and said it usually comes after asking them questions.

“If you’ve got a silly idea the kids will go with it much quicker than adults,” he said. “There are none of the barriers you sometimes get with mums and dads, but it’s really great when you crack a joke that kids and adults laugh at the same time. The laughter is very catching so we do call it a family show.”

Greenwich Theatre’s artistic and executive director James Haddrell said: “The comedians love it themselves because the kids are so clued in. They enjoy it whether it’s on or off the rails. It’s got a great left field feel to it.”

The performance kicks off at 11am on Saturday, December 17 with tickets at £13.50 for adults and £8.50 for children.

