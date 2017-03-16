Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From delicate gold jewellery designed for Drew Barrymore to rugged wooden boxes modelled on Mount Everest, the upcoming Made London Canary Wharf aims to offer a piece of work that reveals something about the buyer.

The trait that unites the thousands of objects to be put on display is each was dreamt up in the mind of an independent maker and then lovingly brought to life by their own hands.

Visitors will be able to see and buy ceramics, textiles, sculpture, furniture, clothing, pottery and more from around 120 artists in a specially built marquee in Canada Square Park from March 17-20 and 22-25.

Organiser of the design and craft fair Jon Tutton said: “Craft has become a lot more important in the last 10 years. People are looking for work that is authentic and are buying into the story of how it is made.

“People have a lot less space to live in these days so they want things that they really love in their home.”

He is one half of Brighton-based visual arts company Tutton & Young , the other being print maker Sarah Young who will also be exhibiting.

Their first event was Brighton Art Fair 14 years ago and they started Made London five years ago, which has events in Marylebone and Bloomsbury.

This is their first time to Canary Wharf and Jon said: “Made London quickly became the main contemporary art fair in the capital.

“We have been looking to go east for some time because that is where a lot of the creative energy is based.”

The pair are in touch with around 5,000 makers across the globe and hand-picked the selection coming to the estate.

Two makers jetting in from Finland and Austria, but visitors will also be able to see work from local makers based in Deptford and Woolwich.

Visitors to the free fair will be able to meet and talk to all the makers and see and buy items ranging from £10 more than £1,000.

They include a new collection being launched at the event by Central Saint Martins trained jewellery designer Joanne Haywood .

Her work includes necklaces entitled Woolgathering for Patti Smith, Thames for Virginia Woolf and Mac n Heart for Drew Barrymore.

There will also be glass feather chandeliers from Aline Johnson inspired by walks on Hampstead Heath, sterling silver suspended vases by Brett Payne, delicate butterfly fascinators from Sahar Millinery and quirky animal sculptures from Jeff Soan.

Jon said: “The only criteria was it had to be good quality, contemporary in feel and original.

“We aren’t trying to pre-empt what people in Canary Wharf want because so many work there and everyone is different.

“We chose people who are passionate about their work.”

Each week of the show will present a completely different selection of 60 makers and their work.

Admission is free.

TIMINGS

Show 1

Friday 17 March 11am – 7pm (last entry 6.30pm)

Saturday 18 March noon – 6pm (last entry 5.30pm)

Sunday 19 March noon – 6pm (last entry 5.30pm)

Monday 20 March 11am – 7pm (last entry 6.30pm)

Show 2

Wednesday 22 March 11am – 7pm (last entry 6.30pm)

Thursday 23 March 11am – 7pm (last entry 6.30pm)

Friday 24 March 11am – 7pm (last entry 6.30pm)

Saturday 25 March noon – 6pm (last entry 5.30pm)

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook