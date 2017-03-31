Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Discover more about the artists at Trinity Art Studios and how they create their work at a Spring Show.

Visitors will be able to see work from nine artists including sculptor Philip Firsov, painter Gerry McGrath and the studio facilitator and artist Ian Robert Felton.

The three-day showcase opens on Friday, March 31 and is the first held since the facilities at Trinity Buoy Wharf underwent a refurbishment last year.

It will launch a series of quarterly events at the creative hub.

Ian said: “There is a potent mix of excitement and apprehension as we head into this inaugural, seasonal show.

“For some of our artists this is their first public show, for others it’s an opportunity to demonstrate artistic progression.

“This is an eclectic gathering of styles and characters exhibited in the workplace, giving the viewer an opportunity to peer beneath the artwork and into the creative process.”

Based in London’s Docklands, the Studios provide equipped and maintained work space for fine artists at a cost of £360 per month.

Exhibiting artists will be Sequin Kay, Taro Qureshi, Ian Robert Felton, Richie Wallet, Gerry McGrath, Ana Bayona, Philip Firsov, Stefan Moss and Fluff Thorne

Trinity Art Studios , Trinity Buoy Wharf, Friday, March 31- Sunday, April 2, 10am- 5pm, free to attend.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook