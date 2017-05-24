Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The flavours of Spain will be celebrated under Tower Bridge.

The first ever Feria de Londres is set to bring the vibrancy of Andalusia’s traditional spring fairs to the banks of the Thames from Saturday, May 27-28.

Foodies will be able to sample tapas dishes such as Tortilla de Patata, organic Gazpacho and Pimientos de Padrón as well as barbequed seafood and meats, Churros and Buñuelos.

For meat lovers, Spanish ham master, Jose Sol, will be running masterclasses around the celebrated Jamón Ibérico throughout the weekend, explaining carvery techniques.

London Paella School will be hosting free workshops, Tio Pepe will hold sherry tastings and there will be a chance to try an Andalusian cocktail made with Fino Sherry, lemonade, ice and mint leaves.

Live entertainment will include Flamenco dancers, authentic bands and special guest Tomasito- a Spanish dancer, singer and rapper

Spanish Ferias began in the Middle Ages principally as livestock fairs, at which villagers would celebrate with plenty of feasting and sherry drinking.

Recreating these colourful fairs, the brightly decorated casetas will line the banks of the Thames with stallholders and entertainers dressed in their finest traditional costumes and regional dress.

Visitors will be encouraged to fully enter into the fun with Sevillanas and Rumba dancing lessons, and clapping and castanets workshops.

Potters Fields Park,SE1 2AA, Saturday 12-10pm, Sunday 12-9pm, free to attend.

