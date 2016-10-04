Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Sir Ian McKellen joins performers to celebrate 20th birthday of The Space

The principal patron of the theatre on the Isle Of Dogs gives a moving and charismatic reading as actors, musicians, writers and directors remember the venue’s greatest hits

Patrick Straub
Sir Ian McKellen is principal patron of The Space

Sir Ian McKellen was among guests and performers as The Space on the Isle Of Dogs celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The knight, principal patron of the Westferry Road theatre, was one of many attractions on a night that included scenes and music from past, present and future plays at the venue.

The cast comprised alumni from in-house company Space Productions while artistic director Adam Hemming and chair of trustees Pradeep Jey acted as hosts.

The pair opened with a touching tribute to the creator of the Space, Robert Richardson, who was project director of the St Paul’s Arts Trust, which took over responsibility for the former church before creating The Space in 1996.

Patrick Straub
Pradeep Jey and Adam Hemming hosted the celebration

Pradeep said: “It’s simply not possible to celebrate The Space without paying tribute to the person responsible for rescuing this beautiful old building and creating a home for the arts on the Isle Of Dogs.

Adam said: “I had the absolute privilege of knowing Robert Richardson. Robert was creative courageous, welcoming and inclusive – values inspired in The Space, which we continue today.”

Pradeep added: “I wish I had been around in those early days to see Robert tackle this huge challenge, maybe laying bricks with Steve Pilcher or knocking on the door of a local actor and asking him to be our patron.”

That was the cue for Sir Ian, who emerged to talk about the theatre’s early days before asking the audience to name every Shakespeare play and even reciting a passage, from memory, of a monologue from Richard II.

Patrick Straub
The celebration showcased scenes from The Space's past, present and future

This was followed by scenes and songs from productions including The Graduate, The Lighthouse, Manifesto, Vernon God Little and Festen.

As they closed out the show, Pradeep and Adam said: “The Space is a beautiful building but it’s the people who work and visit here who bring it to life – all of the performers, artists, designers and stage managers who’ve entertained, informed and enthralled us over the last 20 years.

Patrick Straub
A performance of Festen

“We owe so much to the staff, volunteers, trustees, workshop tutors committee members and partners who have helped the venue to grow and thrive and to overcome the challenges that come their way.”

The Space is currently showing Manifesto every day at 8pm until Saturday, October 8, with tickets available online .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Revealed at last – Mayor's ambitious river crossings

Silvertown Tunnel gets go-ahead as does cycle link between Rotherhithe and Canary Wharf – and plans will be explored for an Isle Of Dogs to Greenwich ferry

Previous Articles

Two tower blocks proposed for the Isle of Dogs on former Natwest site

The two buildings at Marsh Wall, by Daejan, are 41 and 16 storeys high and provide 216 homes with a commercial and community space

Related Tags

Places
Isle of Dogs

Most Read in What's On

  1. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  2. Isle of Dogs
    Sir Ian McKellen joins performers to celebrate 20th birthday of The Space
  3. The City
    South Place Hotel's executive chef talks travel and taking over at Angler
  4. Canary Wharf
    First look: The Tea Merchant in Canary Wharf soft-launches ahead of opening
  5. Canary Wharf
    16 places in Canary Wharf to drink and eat outdoors

Most Recent in What's On

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. Brexit
    Jobs will leak from Canary Wharf, warns top banker
  2. River crossings
    Revealed at last – Mayor's ambitious river crossings
  3. River crossings
    Reaction to new east London river crossings
  4. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  5. The City
    South Place Hotel's executive chef talks travel and taking over at Angler
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter