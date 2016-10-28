Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A saucy series of artworks inspired by the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy is being unveiled in Canary Wharf.

Fashion photographer turned fine artist Raphael Mazzucco collaborated with author E.L. James on the images which depict female models wearing blindfolds and not much else.

The author, who has sold more than 125 million books to date, said: “I am thrilled to be involved with this project and to be working with an artist as inspired and original as Raphael Mazzucco. He’s brought a tremendous passion and lust for life to his interpretation of Fifty Shades.”

The collection will go on show at Castle Fine Art in North Colonnade on Friday, October 28, following a launch event at BAFTA’s headquarters in west London.

Raphael used photography overlaid with elements of collage and phrases from the books to create the four images and they are each signed by him and E. L. James.

The former professional footballer and model turned photographer worked with Ralph Lauren, Victoria’s Secret and Guess Jeans, before swapping the camera for canvas six years ago.

He said: “My work very often includes an element of writing; often it’s words that come to me while I’m creating, sometimes song lyrics, sometimes poetry. It was therefore so natural to me to take the language of Fifty Shades of Grey and work that into these images.

“The process of translating the written word into a visual concept was incredibly enjoyable, and it’s so rewarding now to see the finished presentation.”

Gallery Manager at Castle Fine Art Sophie Harral said the images published by Washington Green and available for £995, had a “delicately seductive appeal”.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook