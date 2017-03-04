Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pop-up Opera is coming to fledgling East India venue Off Quay .

The company is bringing their version of I Capuleti e I Montecchi to the creative space in the Republic development on Tuesday, March 7.

Sung in Italian with English captions, it will place spectators at the heart of Bellini’s moving love story using silent movie style captions to add another layer to the performance.

Artistic director of Pop-Up Opera Clementine Lovell said: “This is the most tragic love story of all time, where two star-crossed lovers – Romeo and Juliet - find their worlds ripped apart against a new backdrop of Italy’s bloody family feuds and gang rivalry.

“Witness how their all-consuming passion tries to survive amidst violence, hatred and vicious grievances.”

Off Quay, Tuesday, March 7, 7.30pm, £15.

