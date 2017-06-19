Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Padel tennis is set to be trend of the summer in Canary Wharf as a pop-up court is set to open in Montgomery Square.

Padel tennis is derived from tennis, but features stringless rackets and is played in pairs and on courts with walls that are about the third of the size of a normal tennis court.

The court in Montgomery Square is open for bookings between 10am and 9pm, and offers free daily taster sessions between 11am and 1pm. Court rental is £40 an hour, or £20 at the weekend, and the money raised will be going to the charity Action for Kids. To book a court online, check here .

There will also be weekly exhibition matches where international Padel players will demonstrate just how good at Padel you could be one day if you promise to practice all summer, in association with the London Exhibition World Padel Tour .

The team behind the pop-up court, We Are Padel , are also promising to organise a corporate league on the for teams to play against each other.

The court will be in Montgomery Square from Monday, June 19 until Wednesday, July 5. Equipment is provided and there will be access to changing rooms.

