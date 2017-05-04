Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The golfing fans of Canary Wharf are in for a special treat this month as free mini golf comes to the Columbus Courtyard.

The nine hole course opened on Tuesday, May 2, and promises to suit all abilities from novices who want to try something new to experienced golfers who are dying to show off to their friends.

(Photo: Lesley Johnson)

The golf course is run by the Canary Wharf Group and no booking is required. You don’t even need to bring your caddie with you - just turn up and ask the event steward for some equipment.

The mini golf is open from 12pm until 7pm on Monday to Friday, and from 12pm until 6pm on Saturday and Sunday, and will run until the end of May.

Children must be supervised by an adult.

