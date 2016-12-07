Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We all love a baby animal and this fluffy chick melted the hearts of judges in the Canary Wharf Wildlife Photography Competition .

The snap, entitled Little Canadian Goose, was captured by Adrian Cuevas next to the Blackwall Basin. It bagged him top prize in the Streets and Gardens category but also saw him named overall winner in the second annual competition.

The competition once again invited Canary Wharf employees, tenants and visitors to photograph the diversity of flora and fauna on the estate.

The shortlisted entries were displayed in Adam’s Plaza Bridge between October 10 and November 11 and the winners announced at an awards ceremony on Monday, December 5.

Oakley Bay was the first person to in the new Junior’ category for his photo Family of Swans.

Mark Lawson was chosen in the Geometric and Organic category for his image Painted Glass and Letty Clark was awarded the Wildlife and Water category winner for her photo Canary Wharf’s Seal of Approval.

Each winner received a £100 Canary Wharf shopping voucher, with Adrian receiving an extra £100 voucher for his overall win.

