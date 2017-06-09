Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today’s political unrest is a fitting backdrop for a retelling of Graham Greene’s Our Man in Havana .

Set in 1950’s Cuba it is the satirical tale of a luckless vacuum cleaner salesman who gets sucked in to a dirty world of espionage and double agents.

Creative Cow theatre company is bringing the comedic spy thriller to Greenwich Theatre from Monday, June 12-15

Written almost 60 years ago it centres on Jim Wormold who finds the chance of helping out MI6 with a job or two an offer too good to resist.

The storyline sends up the intelligence services and mirrors Greene’s own real life experience of secret service work, his obsession with travelling to some of the most dangerous spots on the planet and his brushes with criminals.

Actor and co-founder of Creative Cow Katherine Senior said: “We’ve had great fun producing this clever adaptation by Clive Francis and he has been very much involved in the process.

“We feel we’ve taken the company to a new level with it - working with set, lighting and sound designers and a new team of actors to bring a fresh, new creativity adding to the audience experience.”

Greenwich Theatre , Monday, June 12-15, 7.30pm (2.30pm matinee on June 14), £25

